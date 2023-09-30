Seth Rollins' ex-teammate to return after 505 days at WWE Fastlane and confront him? Exploring the potential

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura in a Last Man Standing Match at WWE Fastlane. While he is expected to retain his title next Saturday, there is intrigue over who's next in line for a shot at The Visionary.

RAW's top four babyfaces, excluding Rollins, are at war with The Judgment Day. Cody Rhodes could then break into a feud with Drew McIntyre, leaving the world title scene wide open. But there is a certain absent WWE Superstar who could challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Randy Orton looks to be on his way back after being spotted by fans at the WWE Performance Center. He was last seen in May 2022, as he and Matt Riddle lost a Tag Team Championship unification match to The Usos. The main event scene would be the perfect spot for The Viper to make his comeback.

Following Seth Rollins' likely win over Shinsuke Nakamura, Orton's music could hit to a thunderous pop as he confronts the World Heavyweight Champion. It wouldn't be the first time the 14-time world champion returns opposite The Visionary at Fastlane.

During the 2015 edition of the event, Randy Orton returned three months after Rollins kicked him out of The Authority. He chased down The Architect, with the issue ultimately leading to a match at WrestleMania 31.

Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

If Randy Orton does return at Fastlane to confront Seth Rollins, it would set up a World Heavyweight Title match at Crown Jewel. Saudi Arabia is no stranger to massive WWE in-ring returns, with some going much better than others.

Anyway, the promotion might be tempted to put the belt on Orton, inching him ever closer to Ric Flair and John Cena's tally of 16 world championships. The Viper can drop it back to Rollins or possibly Damian Priest via Money in the Bank cash-in.

Who would win between Randy Orton and Seth Rollins? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!