Seth Rollins’ female friend to turn heel and join The Vision? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion and the leader of the Vision faction. The Visionary is dominating Monday Night RAW with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and even stood tall against Jey Uso, CM Punk, and LA Knight on the recent RAW.Amid this, there is a possibility that one of the Architect's female friends, Bayley, might turn heel and join hands with Seth Rollins' faction. This could be done to spite Becky Lynch, as the Hugger is her rival, and Rollins is her real-life husband.Over the past few months, WWE has dropped multiple hints for a heel turn for the Role Model. Even during the latest episode of the red brand, Bayley was seen in a vignette video package, which concluded with a cryptic laugh, hinting at her villainous turn.So, on the booking direction for the Hugger after her heel turn could be an association with the Vision. The former Damage CTRL leader, joining forces with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins, will enable the Vision to take over the women's division as well.Additionally, it could bring a major twist to the Bayley and Becky Lynch rivalry as she will join the Irish star's husband's alliance and stand against her. It may even lead to another rematch between Bayley and Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.Also, this booking will give the former Women's Champion a fresh direction to explore and help the Triple H creative regime to rejuvenate her in the Stamford-based promotion.It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the forthcoming weeks as WWE continues to hint at Bayley's heel turn on Monday Night RAW.Seth Rollins' tactics lead to some unhappiness at WWE backstageSeth Rollins almost tricked everyone into pulling the Ruse of the Century at SummerSlam 2025. The WWE Universe believed that Rollins' injury was real before the Visionary shocked the world by cashing in at The Biggest Party of the Summer.However, reports suggested that this tactic by Seth has led to some unhappiness backstage in the company. This unhealthy atmosphere is not only among the people backstage but also allegedly extends to the in-ring talents.ChanMan @ChandranTheManLINKPeople do not talk enough about how good Seth Rollins has gotten at the little things. From the dramatic crutch drop at SummerSlam, to taking off his brace, to no-selling Paul Heyman turning on Roman at WrestleMania. He has been great.Although no specific names have been revealed yet, it appears that many backstage personnel believed the former Shield member's injury was genuine. It also confirms that only a very few knew that Seth Rollins' injury was part of work.