  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins’ female friend to turn heel and join The Vision? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins’ female friend to turn heel and join The Vision? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Aug 15, 2025 06:28 GMT
Seth Rollins is the Vision leader. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Seth Rollins is the leader of the Vision. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Seth Rollins is the current World Heavyweight Champion and the leader of the Vision faction. The Visionary is dominating Monday Night RAW with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, and even stood tall against Jey Uso, CM Punk, and LA Knight on the recent RAW.

Ad

Amid this, there is a possibility that one of the Architect's female friends, Bayley, might turn heel and join hands with Seth Rollins' faction. This could be done to spite Becky Lynch, as the Hugger is her rival, and Rollins is her real-life husband.

Over the past few months, WWE has dropped multiple hints for a heel turn for the Role Model. Even during the latest episode of the red brand, Bayley was seen in a vignette video package, which concluded with a cryptic laugh, hinting at her villainous turn.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

So, on the booking direction for the Hugger after her heel turn could be an association with the Vision. The former Damage CTRL leader, joining forces with Paul Heyman and Seth Rollins, will enable the Vision to take over the women's division as well.

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

Ad

Additionally, it could bring a major twist to the Bayley and Becky Lynch rivalry as she will join the Irish star's husband's alliance and stand against her. It may even lead to another rematch between Bayley and Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

Also, this booking will give the former Women's Champion a fresh direction to explore and help the Triple H creative regime to rejuvenate her in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

It remains to be seen how things will unfold in the forthcoming weeks as WWE continues to hint at Bayley's heel turn on Monday Night RAW.

Seth Rollins' tactics lead to some unhappiness at WWE backstage

Seth Rollins almost tricked everyone into pulling the Ruse of the Century at SummerSlam 2025. The WWE Universe believed that Rollins' injury was real before the Visionary shocked the world by cashing in at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Ad

However, reports suggested that this tactic by Seth has led to some unhappiness backstage in the company. This unhealthy atmosphere is not only among the people backstage but also allegedly extends to the in-ring talents.

Although no specific names have been revealed yet, it appears that many backstage personnel believed the former Shield member's injury was genuine. It also confirms that only a very few knew that Seth Rollins' injury was part of work.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications