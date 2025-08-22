Seth Rollins to fire WWE star from The Vision for costing his World Heavyweight Title? Exploring potential Clash in Paris ending

Seth Rollins has been on a whole other level since pinning Roman Reigns in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41. The star aligned with Paul Heyman at The Grandest Stage of Them All and soon teamed up with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to form a dominant faction.Rollins pulled off the Ruse of the Century at SummerSlam when he faked an injury for weeks to shock the world and cash in his Money in the Bank contract to become the World Heavyweight Champion. However, Adam Pearce is not happy with the way Rollins won the title and has now booked a massive Fatal Four-Way match for WWE Clash in Paris, with The Visionary defending his title against CM Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso.The Visionary has been quite supportive of his fellow faction members, but one of them, Bron Breakker, has been showing signs of an early breakout from the group. Breakker has been quite silent throughout his time with the faction over the past few months, and fans have been speculating that a massive twist is on the horizon.This could happen at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31. With Bronson Reed set to face Roman Reigns at the premium live event, Seth Rollins might get help only from Breakker during the match. However, this help could also turn out to be a talking point if Breakker unintentionally costs Seth Rollins his World Heavyweight Championship.If a massive twist like this takes place, Rollins might end up throwing Breakker from The Vision and starting a full-blown feud with the young star to avenge the title loss he caused. This could turn the entire storyline around right from the start, leaving everyone talking. Only time will tell what WWE has in store for the stars next.Seth Rollins addressed WWE’s partnership with ESPNSince WWE announced that their premium live events would move to ESPN, starting with WrestlePalooza in September, fans haven't stopped talking about it. Seth Rollins also commented on the partnership in a recent interview with ESPN’s Get Up.The star said that two of his favorite things, sports and WWE, were finally getting along, which was a huge thing for him.&quot;For me personally (...) I grew up watching SportsCenter. That's the kind of sports fan I was. I grew up watching replays on SportsCenter in the morning before I went to school. So, the fact that we are here, the fact that we’re here teaming up with ESPN, it’s like my two favorite things in the world, sports and WWE, coming together,&quot; he said [0:53 - 1:15]Rollins is advertised for the first premium live event on ESPN, Wrestlepalooza, and fans will have to wait and see what the company has in store for the World Heavyweight Champion next.