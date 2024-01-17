Seth Rollins was forced to vacate his WWE World Title due to injury before: What happened next?

Seth Rollins pulled "The Heist of the Century" when he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at WrestleMania 31 during the main event match between Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns. The Architect pinned The Big Dog to win his first WWE World Heavyweight Championship. He held onto the title for 220 days (recognized as 219 by WWE) before having to vacate the title due to an injury.

On November 4, 2015, The Architect tore the ACL, MCL, and medial meniscus in his knee. This unfortunate incident happened while he was trying to do a sunset flip powerbomb on Kane during a live event. The surgery rendered him out of action for almost six to nine months, and he had to vacate the World Title.

The original plan for the current World Heavyweight Champion was to have a feud with Roman Reigns and have high-profile matches at Survivor Series and TLC in December 2015. Rollins was supposed to drop the title to Reigns at one of the events so that Reigns could head into WrestleMania 32 as the champion. WWE had to rewrite the plans after Rollins’ injury.

In the updated plans, Roman Reigns won the Survivor Series 2015 tournament to determine the new World Heavyweight Champion by defeating Dean Ambrose in the final round. The title reign was short-lived, approximately five minutes, because Sheamus cashed in his MITB contract to become the new WWE Champion.

Reigns got a title match against Sheamus at TLC on December 13 but failed to win the gold. In a fit of anger, Reigns attacked Triple H. On the next night on RAW, Reigns was granted another title match against Sheamus, with the stipulation that he would retire if he lost. Fortunately for Reigns, he won the title.

Roman Reigns was forced to defend the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2016. Triple H entered at number 30 and eliminated Reigns to become the new champion. Reigns gained another title opportunity by defeating Brock Lesnar and Dean Ambrose at Fastlane 2016. At WrestleMania 32, The Big Dod finally defeated Triple H to regain the World Championship, kicking off his third reign.

Seth Rollins returned to regain the World Heavyweight Championship

A feud between AJ Styles and Roman Reigns started after WrestleMania 32, and the latter successfully defended the title against The Phenomenal One at Payback and Extreme Rules. After the match at Extreme Rules, a returning Seth Rollins attacked Roman Reigns with a Pedigree.

Roman Reigns took on Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank 2016, where Rollins defeated Reigns for the title. Interestingly, this defeat marked Reigns’ first clean loss in WWE. However, he lost the title minutes after winning it when Dean Ambrose cashed in his Money in the Bank contract, which he won earlier in the night. The title was renamed, and Seth Rollins failed to win it from Ambrose on both RAW and SmackDown. However, the renamed WWE World Championship became exclusive to SmackDown, and Rollins was moved to RAW during the 2016 Draft.

Currently, Seth Rollins suffered an injury following his match against Jinder Mahal on WWE RAW for the new World Heavyweight Championship.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here