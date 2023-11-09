Seth Rollins' former challenger to finally end Roman Reigns' legendary WWE run? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns' legendary run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is bound to end on some fateful day. Many fans are firmly behind Cody Rhodes putting a stop to it, as they believe that The American Nightmare will finally finish his story by dethroning The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40.

Unfortunately, The American Nightmare might not be the star chosen to dethrone Roman Reigns in the near future. WWE might be in the process of creating a new star who will be the one to finally end The Tribal Chief's tyranny by halting his legendary run with the promotion.

Earlier this year, Seth Rollins became the inaugural WWE World Heavyweight Champion when he defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions 2023. Over the past six months, The Visionary defended the title on numerous occasions, including on the developmental brand.

It would be for the best if Roman Reigns is defeated by a new face who is groomed to take his spot apart from Cody Rhodes. Bron Breakker should be the one to end The Tribal Chief's legendary run with the promotion by winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Why should Bron Breakker be the one to end Roman Reigns' run as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion?

Bron Breakker has been booked exceptionally on the developmental brand over the past few years, whether he was a lovable babyface or a villainous heel. The second-generation superstar has already achieved a lot more in two years than many superstars have dreamed of achieving for decades in the industry.

Earlier this year, he was involved in a short feud with World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The rising star took The Visionary to the limit when he defended his title on the developmental brand. The match was a clear statement that Bron Breakker is ready for the main roster.

Later, Roman Reigns sent Paul Heyman to the developmental brand to be in Breakker's corner for a match against Carmelo Hayes. The Tribal Chief might have made a mistake and possibly given The Wise Man an opportunity to find a new client when The Bloodline story is over.

Bron Breakker has proved over the past few months that he's ready to wreak havoc on the main roster, and it would be for the best if he goes straight to the top by going after Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

What are your thoughts on Bron Breakker? Sound off in the comments section below.

