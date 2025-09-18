Seth Rollins' former rival must join The Vision by costing CM Punk and AJ Lee at WWE Wrestlepalooza

The rivalry between Seth Rollins and CM Punk has become even more personal with the involvement of Becky Lynch and AJ Lee. The Man was unveiled as the latest member of The Vision at Clash in Paris, helping Rollins retain the World Heavyweight Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

To counter Big Time Becks, Punk brought back his wife, AJ Lee, who returned to the Stamford-based promotion after over a decade. The two power couples are set to collide in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Wrestlepalooza. That said, what if The Architect orchestrated another master plan by adding a new member to The Vision this Saturday?

Bronson Reed serves as a perfect example of Rollins having no qualms about joining forces with competitors who have taken him to his limit in the past. Similarly, the next person The Visionary may add to his faction could be Logan Paul.

The Maverick and Seth Rollins were involved in a fierce rivalry two years ago, which culminated in a high-profile one-on-one showdown between the two at WrestleMania 39. While Rollins walked away victorious that night, Paul proved to be a formidable competitor.

The social media megastar could be a great addition to Seth Rollins' faction, not only because of his history with The Visionary, but also due to his unfinished business with CM Punk. The 30-year-old eliminated The Second City Saint from the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. The veteran got his lick back by eliminating Paul from the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

The score in their encounters currently stands at 1-1, and it might not sit well with The Maverick, given his highly competitive nature. Paul has been absent from television since losing to John Cena at Clash in Paris. Wrestlepalooza could be a perfect opportunity for the former United States Champion to take out his frustration by costing CM Punk his match.

To take it a step further, The Maverick could officially join The Vision, again putting The Best in the World at a disadvantage against Seth Rollins. That said, this is only speculation.

Seth Rollins reacts to getting slapped by AJ Lee on RAW

Before their Mixed Tag Team Match this Saturday, both real-life couples came face-to-face on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. The heels targeted AJ Lee with fiery verbal jabs, leading to The Black Widow slapping The Visionary. However, Rollins and Lynch had the last laugh after outsmarting the babyfaces.

During a recent appearance on ESPN's Get Up, Rollins commented on getting slapped by AJ Lee on RAW, noting that the former Divas Champion had a "hell of a right hand."

"She [AJ Lee] slaps me right in the face. She's got a hell of a right hand on her, I'm not gonna lie," said The Visionary.

It will be interesting to see how the Triple H-led creative team books the highly anticipated clash between the two power couples this Saturday.

