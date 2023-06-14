Seth Rollins going back to where it all started: Top five moments of the champion's NXT run

After Bron Breakker challenged Seth Rollins for his World Heavyweight Championship last week, many wondered what the latter's answer would be. While some said Rollins wouldn't respond, others believed he would accept and Breakker would appear on RAW.

However, none of that happened. This week on NXT, Rollins sent forward a video message and announced to the world that he would face Breakker at NXT next week. Later, Shawn Michaels announced that the match between Rollins and Breakker would take place at an NXT special named NXT Gold Rush.

Since this announcement, the WWE Universe has been excited about the upcoming event. For Rollins, too, this will be an emotional moment as he is returning to where he started.

Hence, on this occasion, we will visit Seth Rollins' top five moments during his run in NXT.

#5. Seth Rollins calls out Triple H at NXT TakeOver

Seth Rollins invaded NXT TakeOver in San Antonio

In what was an exciting time in the career of Seth Rollins, 'The Architect' invaded NXT TakeOver in San Antonio. From the get-go, it was obvious that Rollins was enraged and had every right to be.

After all, Rollins had lost his spot at the Royal Rumble. Angered by it, The Visionary called out his former mentor Triple H to meet him face-to-face.

While The Game did come out, he did not seem interested and immediately called security. Despite fighting security to make his way to Triple H, Rollins could not succeed. This moment was defining as Rollins showed a lot of ability in standing up to a veteran like The Game.

#4. Solo run on NXT

Seth Rollins at a press conference

Before signing with WWE, Seth Rollins had a lot of experience in wrestling. However, this didn't matter much as the company sent The Visionary to their developmental brand, NXT. This move by the company paid them dividends.

At NXT, Rollins participated in a lot of singles matches. He wrestled Cody Rhodes, Corey Graves, and Big E. Langston, to name a few. Not only did he put up brilliant matches, but also cut great promos.

The time Rollins spent competing in singles matches at NXT helped forge the wrestler he has become today. Not only is he a crowd favorite now, but also holds a major title in the company.

#3. Entering the NXT Gold Rush tournament

Seth Rollins during an entrance

When the NXT Gold Rush tournament was announced in 2012, the WWE Universe was excited to know who would be the wrestlers competing in it. And when the eight participants for the tournament were announced, seeing Rollins' name on the list did not come as a surprise.

Including Rollins in the eight-man tournament only went to show the trust and faith WWE had in The Visionary as a competitor. The promotion is still displaying this same faith.

Rollins, too, has repaid the faith reposed in him. From successful title runs to even playing the bad guy, Rollins has done it all in his WWE career.

#2. Winning the inaugural NXT Championship

While getting added to the NXT Gold Rush tournament spoke volumes about WWE's trust in Rollins, that was not all. Because not only did Rollins enter the tournament, he also went on to win the competition.

By beating Drew McIntyre and Michael McGillicutty in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively, Rollins faced Jinder Mahal in the final. After a grueling match, The Visionary defeated Mahal to become the inaugural NXT Champion.

This was a key moment in the career of Seth Rollins because, through this win, The Visionary had announced himself to the world. Rollins made it clear that he was here to stay, and he was here for big things.

#1. Losing the NXT Championship to Big E. Langston

Seth Rollins' loss helped him focus on his career on the main roster. (Getty Images)

Normally, losing never feels good. For many, it stops them in their tracks. However, this was not the case with Seth Rollins. After winning the NXT Championship, Rollins, Dean Ambrose, and Roman Reigns formed a faction named The Shield.

This allowed Rollins to make his main roster debut at Survivor Series along with his faction. In its debut, The Shield attacked Ryback, allowing CM Punk to gain a pinfall victory and retain his WWE Championship. It was clear this faction meant business.

While Rollins secured his main roster debut, he was still defending his title on NXT. This was something that wasn't feasible. Rollins then dropped his title to Big E. Langston in December 2012, this helping him focus on his career on the main roster. The rest, as they say, is history.

