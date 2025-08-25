Seth Rollins to be immediately removed from his title match at WWE Clash in Paris? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins shocked everyone by pulling off the 'Ruse of the Century' to win the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2025. As the reigning champion, Rollins has made himself a wanted man on Monday Night RAW. While he executed his master plan to perfection to win the gold earlier this month, The Visionary now faces the tough task of keeping it.

Seth Rollins is set to put his World Heavyweight Title on the line against CM Punk, Jey Uso, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match at Clash in Paris 2025. All three challengers have had their fair share of issues with Rollins and his faction in recent months, making this upcoming bout a tough hill to climb for The Visionary.

That said, there is a possibility that The Architect may not make it to Clash in Paris if things spiral out of control on tonight's WWE RAW. All three of Rollins' opponents could join forces to launch an attack on The Vision, neutralizing the heel faction's numbers advantage.

This may not end well for The Visionary, as amid the chaos, he could suffer an injury that might force him to miss Clash in Paris this weekend. If The Architect is unable to compete at the upcoming event, WWE may have to make some last-minute adjustments to the card.

The creative team could replace Seth Rollins with Gunther and turn the Fatal Four-Way title match into a number one contender's match for the World Heavyweight Championship. The Ring General has been out of action since SummerSlam with a nose injury.

If Gunther is medically cleared to compete, there would be no better way to reintroduce him to the mix than having him participate in a high-profile match for a chance to regain the title he lost earlier this month. This "injury" could very well be a deliberate strategy by Seth Rollins to avoid competing in a match that puts him at a disadvantage.

If the bout at Clash in Paris determines the next number one contender, Rollins' next title defense would likely be a singles match, arguably an easier scenario for The Visionary than a Fatal Four-Way. That said, this scenario is only speculative.

CM Punk breaks character to praise Seth Rollins ahead of WWE Clash in Paris

CM Punk finally won his first world title in WWE after over a decade at SummerSlam 2025 by defeating Gunther in a hard-hitting match. However, his moment was cut short by his arch-enemy, Seth Rollins, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and walked away with the World Heavyweight Championship.

Rollins and Punk have been at odds since the latter made his return to the Stamford-based promotion in November 2023 at Survivor Series: WarGames. Surprisingly, The Second City Saint recently praised Seth Rollins ahead of the Clash in Paris Premium Live Event.

"Seth is somebody that I've known the entirety of his career, and yeah, I could say a lot of nice things about him. I don't really enjoy saying nice things about him. A hell of a competitor. He's the champ for a reason. I've been in his shoes before, cashing in Money in the Bank on somebody who a lot of people want to see as the champion," Punk said.

It will be interesting to see if CM Punk can dethrone Seth Rollins as the World Heavyweight Champion this weekend.

