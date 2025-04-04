Seth Rollins could introduce 416-pound WWE giant as his new bodyguard at WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins will headline WrestleMania 41 alongside CM Punk and Roman Reigns. While The Revolutionary already has his fangs bared at his sworn enemies, there is a chance he could recruit Omos as his new bodyguard to take them down in Las Vegas.

Seth Rollins could soon become a heel

Seth Rollins has been seething with rage lately. He is usually a calm and collected wrestler who plays mind games with his targets. However, he was seen snapping at the Royal Rumble, crushing Roman Reigns with a double Curb Stomp on the floor and the steel steps.

He also had a backstage brawl with CM Punk, and the two heavily punished each other in a steel cage match on the March 10, 2025, episode of RAW. The OTC, however, stole his chance at a decisive win, pulling him out and destroying Rollins, making him the default winner.

The Visionary was also seen getting angry when Paul Heyman announced that Punk would be main-eventing WrestleMania 41 alongside him and Reigns. Thus, Seth Rollins could soon turn heel and be open to taking additional help to lay waste to his enemies. Thus, Omos could return as The Architect’s bodyguard and help him win in Las Vegas.

Seth Rollins could bring back his Messiah gimmick

Rollins had become the Monday Night Messiah following Team RAW’s defeat to SmackDown at the 2019 Survivor Series. This marked the second heel turn of his career, when he berated the superstars in the red-branded locker room and wanted to rebuild it.

He recruited the Authors of Pain, Akam and Rezar, under him, and obliterated wrestlers using sheer violence to reach his end goal. Now, the former two-time Universal Champion could do the same with Omos on his side.

Not seen since the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal match in April 2024, the 416-pounder used his away time to make waves in Pro Wrestling NOAH. He won the GHC Tag Team Championship alongside Jack Morris and relinquished the belt when WWE called him again. Now, he could power The Messiah’s agenda once again, with Las Vegas being his first stop.

Triple H could use Omos as a henchman and rebuild The Authority

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had taken over WWE and created a heel faction named The Authority back in 2013-14. The Game had recruited Seth Rollins, who betrayed The Shield, as the poster boy of his invasive campaign. Back then, Triple H had assigned Kane as The Architect’s henchman, who helped him win the Money in the Bank contract.

Using it, Rollins pulled off an unbelievable heist at WrestleMania 31 when he stole the WWE Championship. Later, he also captured the United States Championship from John Cena at the 2015 SummerSlam. Now, The Game could employ Omos to revive his faction with The Visionary at the helm once again. It would be interesting to see what awaits Seth Rollins in Las Vegas.

