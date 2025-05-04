Seth Rollins to introduce 7’3’’ WWE giant as the new bodyguard of his alliance on RAW? Exploring the potential 

Seth Rollins has reinvented himself in WWE. He now has the genius Paul Heyman by his side and spear master Bron Breakker as his enforcer. It seems that Rollins won't stop here. After edging out both CM Punk and Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41, The Visionary will ensure that he firmly establishes his faction in the company. He may bring in another top talent under his wing to create the strongest alliance in WWE.

Ad

And who could be better than The Nigerian Giant, Omos? The 7 ft 3 inch tall star can perfectly align with Rollins' principles by being in a heel faction in the company. This could set the stage for Omos' perfect return. The 30-year-old WWE Superstar hasn't made an appearance in the company for the past year.

He was last seen competing in the 2024 André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal before WrestleMania 40. Since then, Omos has not appeared on TV. Meanwhile, he had also started wrestling for Pro Wrestling Noah while still under a WWE contract. However, earlier this year in January, Omos announced that he would leave Noah to return to WWE. He was speculated to show up at Elimination Chamber in February, but that did not happen either.

Ad

Trending

Ad

An alliance with Rollins as his new bodyguard would be the perfect role for Omos. While he is giant and muscular, he also struggles with long matches. Therefore, Seth Rollins can utilize him for security and to ambush certain superstars on the roster.

Seth Rollins can face a united tag team of Roman Reigns and CM Punk

The Visionary might have accidentally done what nobody in WWE could do. That is uniting Roman Reigns and CM Punk for a common cause. After WrestleMania 41, Rollins ambushed CM Punk and Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW with outside help from Bron Breakker.

Ad

Ad

It was then speculated that the two could form a tag team to face Seth Rollins and Bron at WWE Backlash. However, Reigns and Punk did not appear last week on RAW. Instead, it was Sami Zayn who had to bear the brunt of Seth Rollins.

Perhaps Punk and Roman Reigns can show up on Monday Night RAW this week to confront Rollins and Bron Breakker. RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could then announce a tag team match at Backlash featuring Roman Reigns and CM Punk against Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. Since Sami Zayn has seemingly been taken off-air following a brutal assault, he may not appear for the next few weeks.

It remains to be seen whether a tag team clash will happen at Backlash or not.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More