Seth Rollins is the perfect choice for Drew McIntyre's first feud as WWE Champion (Opinion)

WWE is learning from last year's mistake and is giving McIntyre a high profile feud right out of the gate.

The Monday Night Messiah is stepping up to prove he's still the best RAW has to offer.

Rollins is out to prove himself again and McIntyre is more than ready for the challenge

We're a little over a week into Drew McIntyre's reign as WWE Champion and true to character, he's proven he's not going to back down from a fight. Since winning the title he's already taken out The Big Show and Andrade in what appears to be one-off matches and now he has a new challenger in front of him. Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins is once again aiming for the company's top prize and I'm here to tell you that he's the perfect choice for McIntyre's first official feud as Champion.

Much to their credit, WWE is not repeating the same mistake they made with last year's WrestleMania main event winner. Following her win over Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch was the first-ever dual Women's Champion and had a seemingly unstoppable wave of momentum. Then the company decided to continue her feud with Charlotte (that audiences were already tired of) and begin a new one with an NXT call up that fans were not invested in yet.

No offense to either Charlotte or Lacey Evans (both incredibly talented women), but the decision to run with them as Lynch's first two opponents out of the gate essentially dumped a bucket of cold water on the hottest act in the company. The Man was able to stem the tide rather nicely thanks in large part to being one of WWE's best overall performers and her undying fan base. With McIntyre though, they aren't taking chances. He gets the Monday Night Messiah right off the bat.

At the close of Monday's RAW, we saw The Scottish Psychopath defeat an old NXT rival in Andrade, before Rollins hit the ring and laid McIntyre out with a couple of stomps. Throughout the night the RAW viewers saw multiple backstage segments featuring Rollins, who still appears to be in a funk following his loss to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36. He made several mysterious comments about erasing all doubts about his Monday night supremacy, and then made his intentions clear by attacking the new WWE Champion at the end of the night.

The groundwork has been set and we can expect to see Seth Rollins challenging for the WWE Championship some time in the near future, most likely at Money in the Bank next month.

For the "wait a minute, Rollins just lost to Kevin Owens" crowd...okay, yes he did. There is indeed an argument to be made that a guy like Owens should get a crack at the title first, but there's a really good reason he's not. Rollins is going to lose. Or at least he should. This program should be about giving McIntyre a major hurdle to clear to get his WWE Championship reign off on the right foot.

Despite the loss to Owens, Rollins still has plenty of credibility to challenge for the WWE Championship. I don't need to sit here and read his list of accomplishments. He's Seth Freaking Rollins. The dude has a God complex for a reason. Right now though, his confidence is shaken. For the first time in his career, Rollins left WrestleMania without winning a match. He's out to prove to everyone, and especially Drew McIntyre, that he can still burn it down.

Advertisement

As for Owens himself, it wouldn't do him any good to go up against McIntyre right after WrestleMania. The Scottish Psychopath seems primed for a lengthy run at the top and a loss for KO would derail any momentum he's built up over the past few months. It's best to hold the match off until later this summer.

What are your thoughts on Rollins stepping up to take on Drew McIntyre? Follow me on Twitter and let me know!