Seth Rollins to kick a massive name out of The Vision following Becky Lynch's addition? Chances explored

Even though the odds were firmly stacked against Seth Rollins at Clash in Paris, The Visionary once again shocked everyone and walked out still the World Heavyweight Champion. Rollins was out there all by himself as Paul Heyman was sent to the hospital after Roman Reigns put him in a Guillotine choke earlier in the show.

His stablemates, Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, were removed from the arena for brutally attacking OTC1. While it looked like The Visionary was in a vulnerable spot, he pulled out a Plan B(ecky) to ensure the World Heavyweight Title didn't change hands at the premium live event in France.

Becky Lynch was revealed as the newest member of The Vision after she low-blowed CM Punk and helped Rollins win the Fatal Four-Way Match. That said, while The Man's addition has further strengthened the faction, Seth Rollins could make another change to the group and kick Bronson Reed out.

The Auszilla lost to Roman Reigns in the opening match of Clash in Paris. Not only that, he also failed to protect Paul Heyman from OTC1 following the loss. It could be argued that the domino effect of Reed losing to Reigns put Seth Rollins in a vulnerable spot during his title defense. Therefore, The Visionary might punish The Auszilla and remove him from the faction. This may kickstart another singles run for Bronson Reed.

Even in defeat, the Australian star managed to impress everyone with his performance against Roman Reigns at Clash in Paris. While being part of The Vision has worked wonders for Bronson Reed so far, he may have reached his ceiling in the faction.

The heel group already has a powerhouse in Bron Breakker, who has always been prioritized over The Auszilla in terms of attention and opportunities. Reed had the chance at Clash in Paris to showcase his abilities and prove to everyone, especially Seth Rollins, that he was on the same level as Breakker. However, he was unsuccessful in doing so.

Therefore, Reed could suffer the consequences and get kicked out of The Vision by Seth Rollins. That said, this is only speculation for now.

Becky Lynch sends a message after helping Seth Rollins at Clash in Paris

As mentioned above, Seth Rollins had no one in his corner at Clash in Paris. The Visionary was on the verge of losing his World Heavyweight Championship after CM Punk landed a GTS on him, and was in the position to hit another.

However, a hooded figure appeared out of nowhere and hit a low blow on The Second City Saint. In a shocking moment, the person was revealed to be the Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch. This allowed Rollins to capitalize and score the victory to retain his title.

The couple celebrated Rollins' win to close out the show. After the event, The Man took to X and issued a strong warning to everyone.

"We run this business. #TheVision," Lynch posted.

Becky Lynch's addition has completely changed the dynamic of The Vision. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the villainous faction in WWE.

