Seth Rollins to lose his MITB briefcase to legend, John Cena to lose title? 3 Predictions for WWE after SmackDown 

This week's WWE SmackDown was one of the best in recent memory. The show saw John Cena lay waste to CM Punk before cutting a spectacular promo, which blurred the lines between kayfabe and reality.

Randy Orton defeated Sami Zayn to qualify for the final of the King of the Ring. The episode also saw an intense confrontation between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa. Overall, it was a great show, and it will be of interest to see what happens next in the WWE.

The following piece will take a look at three bold predictions for the company after SmackDown:

#3. Cody Rhodes could be the one to dethrone John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Title

Randy Orton defeated Sami Zayn in the first semifinal of the King of the Ring tournament on this week's WWE SmackDown. The other semifinal, which will happen on Monday's RAW, will witness a clash between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

While Jey will likely show heart and put up a great fight, The American Nightmare will likely beat The YEET Master to qualify for the final to face Orton. Given The Viper recently lost to John Cena, the company could have Rhodes win the King of the Ring crown.

This potential angle could lead to a rematch between Rhodes and Cena at SummerSlam, where The American Nightmare could emerge victorious to reclaim the Undisputed WWE Title.

#2. Roman Reigns could return to help LA Knight

LA Knight has been involved in an angle with Seth Rollins and Co. The Megastar fired verbal volleys at his rivals on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown.

After that, Knight faced Bronson Reed in a match. While The Megastar won the match due to disqualification, he was decimated by Bron Breakker and Reed.

Seth Rollins' faction currently holds the numbers advantage over Knight. However, that could change following the return of Roman Reigns. The OTC, who is rumored to return shortly, has some unfinished business with Seth Rollins.

Sharing a common enemy, Roman Reigns and LA Knight could join forces to fight Seth Rollins and Co.

#1. Roman Reigns could win the MITB briefcase from Seth Rollins

If WWE's head of creative, Triple H, doesn't take the route of uniting Roman Reigns and LA Knight, he could further delay the OTC's return. Roman could then return just in time for SummerSlam.

The Tribal Chief could return to restart his feud with Seth Rollins. This could lead to a potential match between Reigns and The Architect at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, Triple H could raise the stakes by having the OTC challenge Rollins to a match for the coveted Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam.

If that is indeed the case, Roman Reigns could hit back at Seth Rollins in a massive way by winning the briefcase from him at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

