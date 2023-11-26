Seth Rollins to lose his title to 8-time champion on WWE RAW after Survivor Series 2023? Exploring the possibility 

Seth Rollins featured in the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023. The Visionary showed heart to go toe-to-toe with his rivals, playing a crucial role in Team Cody Rhodes' victory at the event.

However, things may not end well for The Architect on the post-Survivor Series episode of WWE RAW as he may lose his World Heavyweight Title to an 8-time champion on the show.

The superstar in question is none other than CM Punk. As fans know by now, The Best in the World made an epic return following the main event match between Team Cody Rhodes and The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

The Voice of Voiceless returned to WWE after 9 long years. Fans should expect the company to give a major push to Punk in the coming days. While it will be interesting to see what WWE has in store for him, Punk could potentially capture the World Heavyweight Title as soon as Monday night.

For those unaware, Seth Rollins reportedly didn't seem pleased with The Best in the World's return. Furthermore, the current World Heavyweight Champion has had issues with Punk in the past too. Given that, a potential confrontation between the duo could be on the cards on WWE RAW.

This may lead to an overconfident Rollins agreeing to defend his title against Punk on the night. If so, The Best in the World may prevail over his rival to become the new champion. The Voice of the Voiceless winning the title would not only spice things up, but also lay down the breadcrumbs for a multi-match feud against Rollins.

What happened at Survivor Series 2023?

Truth be told, Survivor Series 2023 managed to exceed expectations. From shocking returns to blockbuster encounters, the extravaganza had it all.

The premium live event saw Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and Shotzi earn a hard-fought win over Team Damage CTRL in the Women's WarGames Match. Gunther defeated The Miz to retain his Intercontinental Championship while Rhea Ripley beat Zoey Stark to retain her Women's World Title at Survivor Series 2023.

Elsewhere on the show, Santos Escobar prevailed over Dragon Lee, and Team Cody Rhodes defeated The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in the main event of the show.

Furthermore, CM Punk, R-Truth and Randy Orton made their spectacular returns at Survivor Series 2023.

Do you want Punk to win the World Heavyweight Title? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

