Seth Rollins to lose his title at WWE Crown Jewel 2023 in shocking fashion? Investigating massive swerve not involving Drew McIntyre

Seth Rollins has been an active champion since winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions earlier this year. Rollins has defended his title on several occasions, and at Crown Jewel 2023 next month, The Visionary is set to defend his belt against Drew McIntyre.

While McIntyre is indeed a tough opponent, there is a chance Rollins might lose his title to someone else instead of the Scotsman. There is a possibility The Visionary might lose his championship to Damian Priest, who currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase, which he can cash in at any time.

And since WWE has focused on building Seth Rollins' storyline around his back injury, there is a chance Preist could interfere after Rollins retains and further exploits his injury. Later, The Judgment Day member could cash in to become champion.

While this would be terrible for Rollins, even if Drew McIntyre wins at Crown Jewel, Damian could still cash in.

A few weeks ago on RAW, Drew McIntyre stopped Damian Priest from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. While The Judgment Day did not take any action on McIntyre, if he wins at Crown Jewel, Priest could take his revenge by cashing in his MITB contract.

Wrestling veteran feels Seth Rollins will face 3-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 40

Over the years, WWE has witnessed various returns. The Stamford-based promotion recently saw former Intercontinental Champion Carlito return full-time at Fastlane 2023. Similarly, fans also expect CM Punk to make his return to the company after being terminated from AEW.

If this move happens, Konnan believes that Seth Rollins will face CM Punk. On the Keepin' It 100 podcast, the veteran also spoke about how WWE teased Punk's return on several occasions.

"You think that Rollins wouldn't wrestle Punk? I think he would. 'Cause, first of all, he wouldn't be saying those lines about him in his promos if he had heat with him. He's actually saying lines that Punk said before. There's no reason, you know, Corey Graves made a, you know, "The biggest trick the devil ever did is that he didn't exist," Punk actually said that," said Konnan.

If a match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk takes place, the build-up to it would be worth watching. Based on Rollins' statements, it seems the World Heavyweight Champion is not a big fan of Punk.

Hence, given there is some friction, it would be interesting to see if this rivalry happens and if Punk returns.