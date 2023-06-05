Seth Rollins to lose the World Heavyweight Championship vs. Damian Priest tonight? Final predictions before WWE RAW

Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship is one of the matches advertised for tonight's WWE RAW. Although some signs may point that this could be The Visionary's last night as champion, that may not be the case.

AJ Styles battled the RAW star in a losing effort at Night of Champions last month for the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins then vowed to become a fighting champion and issued an open challenge, which Damian Priest answered. Seth Rollins and Damian Priest will finally lock horns for the title tonight.

One reason Rollins could lose the title is due to his responsibilities outside WWE. It was previously shared that he landed a role in Marvel's Captain America: New World Order. The upcoming film is something that could need full commitment. Hence, Rollins could focus on his Hollywood career in the meantime. Despite this, fans may not see a new champion just yet.

Seth vs. Damian on tonight's WWE RAW might not end with a new champion. It has been reported that the Stamford-based promotion was thrilled about his new role, and there was no hesitancy about making him the champion.

Since Rollins is the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion, the company might want the reign to be longer. It's possible that the creative team may wish to keep Rollins as champion until Money in the Bank or even SummerSlam 2023.

WWE @WWE



will defend his World Heavyweight Championship for the FIRST TIME against IT'S OFFICIAL! @WWERollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship for the FIRST TIME against @ArcherOfInfamy THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw IT'S OFFICIAL! 🔥@WWERollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship for the FIRST TIME against @ArcherOfInfamy THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw! https://t.co/K2hivRpZO9

Damian Priest received a good reception from fans and backstage personnel after his Backlash performance. Hence, his match against Rollins could be a way to test him out in the main event scene.

Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest won't be the champion's first title defense

Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest on this week's RAW will mark the champion's first televised title defense. However, he recently defended the title at a show.

During a recent WWE Live event in White Plains, New York, Rollins successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against The Miz. After the match, he even sent a message stating that his victory was the first of his many successful title defenses. He also made it clear that he plans on defending the championship worldwide.

It remains to be seen what will be the outcome of Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest tonight on WWE RAW.

Recommended Video Brock Lesnar and 10 WWE stasr who are FREE AGENTS

Poll : 0 votes