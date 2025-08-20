Seth Rollins to lose World Heavyweight Title to 48-year-old WWE icon in a huge twist? Potential explored

With John Cena having turned babyface right before SummerSlam, he has made it clear that the turn, along with his match against Cody Rhodes at The Biggest Party of the Summer, has reignited a fire within him. Meanwhile, Cena’s babyface turn and WWE Championship loss, coupled with Seth Rollins’ return and cash-in the night before, have now firmly established the World Heavyweight Champion as the biggest heel in the company.This juxtaposition prompts a reflection on Night of Champions, when Rollins attempted to cash in his contract during the Cena vs. Punk main event. While Rollins failed to win the title that night after Cena himself thwarted his attempt, he still succeeded in at least screwing over CM Punk. He, of course, managed to do both those things as he architected &quot;The Ruse of the Century&quot; at SummerSlam.Nonetheless, at Night of Champions, John Cena, for a brief moment, was essentially fighting off Seth Rollins and his crew, much like Punk was. He refused to cheat initially, although he did end up stealing a win anyway. It was somewhat of a tease of his eventual and inevitable babyface turn, which, while odd in execution, was redeemed by the phenomenal match against Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostConsidering Cena and Rollins’ conflict, and Cena’s new alliance with Cody, what if Cena and Rollins were to go at it one last time before Cena retires? They are already expected to clash inside WarGames, but a match for the World Heavyweight Championship, despite the slim odds, could still materialize before the end of the year. If one were to look at John Cena's latest Instagram post, it seems to have at least teased something involving The Visionary and the World Heavyweight Championship.John Cena winning the World Heavyyweight Championship from Seth Rollins isn't just justifiable, but could even be a logical plot device for something biggerIf WWE and John Cena are considering an extended Farewell Tour, perhaps running until WrestleMania 42, Cena beating Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship would be the perfect kayfabe reason to make it happen. Cena could argue that the fans have made him see the light.Unlike with the WWE Championship, where he was adamant about leaving with the title, this time, he would be equally adamant about not leaving with the title, in order to do things the right way. He could extend his retirement run until someone eventually dethrones him.This would be the perfect way to involve Seth Rollins, one of Cena's former rivals, with his retirement tour, put someone over when Cena eventually loses, give fans a gift for their overwhelming support, and round out his run properly. After all, 10 more dates is certainly too little time to give fans one final “Super Cena” run following a somewhat botched heel run.