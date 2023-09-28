Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura will battle in a Last Man Standing match at WWE Fastlane.

The King of Strong Style has repeatedly tried to test the strength of Rollins' injured back. The latest feat will see if it can hold up amidst the rigors of a brutal match where beating a 10 count is the only way to win.

Nakamura's mind games have rattled the World Heavyweight Champion, especially when he has mentioned Rollins' family in promos.

The match will be a physical marathon that may end the feud. The following outcomes could determine who leaves WWE Fastlane with the World Heavyweight Championship.

#4 Ricochet interferes to help Rollins win at WWE Fastlane

Could Ricochet factor into the outcome of the title match at WWE Fastlane?

The One and Only has been present in the ongoing feud over the World Heavyweight Championship. Rollins has consistently claimed that Ricochet deserves a major title run.

Nakamura has attacked both men during the angle. Ricochet has faced Nakamura a few times and saved Rollins from attacks. The King of Strong Style "injured" Ricochet so much that he was on crutches backstage on RAW.

The former North American Champion also claimed he wasn't done with Nakamura. It wouldn't be unbelievable if he interjected himself in the match to gain a measure of revenge on Nakamura. It would protect The King of Strong Style even more if he lost due to someone interfering.

#3 Seth Rollins handles business and wins clean

If this ends the feud between Rollins and Nakamura, then one star will win on his own merits. Unlike Roman Reigns, neither competitor is flanked by a stable that would interfere on their behalf, like the Bloodline.

The Last Man Standing stipulation at WWE Fastlane allows all weapons to be used. It's essentially a No Disqualification match where the loser cannot answer a 10 count.

Rollins could be taking time off to deal with his back. Until that is confirmed, he'll likely be the flagship of Monday Night RAW. A clean win where he puts Nakamura away would allow him to move on to his next feud.

#2 Nakamura wins the World Heavyweight Championship

Nakamura knows where to attack Seth Rollins.

Could this be the match where The King of Strong Style captures a major title in WWE? The stipulation allows for weapons and crazy spots with tables and other furniture.

Nakamura has been one of the more reliable stars despite disappointing runs as a mid-card champion. It was not his doing but his booking as titleholder that held him back.

If Rollins' injury is serious and he needs to drop the belt to get it treated, this match could be Nakamura's for the taking. He could incapacitate Rollins so much that he cannot answer the 10 count at WWE Fastlane.

#1 Rollins defeats Nakamura, but Damian Priest cashes in

The Money in the Bank briefcase has been in Damian Priest's hands since late July. He's teased cashing in on Rollins several times but not as much on Roman Reigns and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

That takes a lot of surprise and intrigue out of the potential cash-in since only one champion is usually present to be the prey for Priest. Since Judgment Day has been posited as the new top group of WWE, they could add more gold at WWE Fastlane.

Whoever wins the Last Man Standing Match will also be highly depleted. That would be a perfect time for a cash-in from Priest. He could easily take advantage of a weakened Rollins and complete a successful Money in the Bank cash-in.

Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor could also attack Rollins to help Priest. It would also make more sense to take advantage of the face Champion rather than a newly minted heel titleholder in Nakamura.

