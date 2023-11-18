Seth Rollins to lose his world title on WWE RAW before Survivor Series: WarGames? Exploring the chances

As we approach Survivor Series: WarGames, Seth Rollins is slated to participate in the brutal double-ring structure as part of Team Cody Rhodes against The Judgment Day. However, with the event just a week away, there's speculation that WWE might introduce an unexpected twist by having the Visionary lose his World Heavyweight Championship on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

The potential reason behind this twist could be to infuse more heat and excitement into the upcoming WarGames match. The scenario that might unfold involves Damian Priest attempting another Money in the Bank cash-in on the next edition of Monday Night RAW, where he could potentially secure the World Heavyweight Championship in the process. Also, the alignment of Drew McIntyre with the villainous faction, on last week's episode, could further bolster Priest's chances of a successful cash-in.

Expand Tweet

However, it's crucial to note that, despite the impending WarGames match, it's highly unlikely that Seth Rollins will lose his World title on the upcoming edition of the red brand. The rationale behind this could be to extend the storyline of Priest's MITB cash-in, keeping the element of uncertainty alive for Rollins, especially since there are no premium live events scheduled for the rest of the year after Survivor Series 2023.

Continuing the anticipation post-Survivor Series and leading up to the Royal Rumble, the company might leverage the uncertainty surrounding Damian Priest's potential MITB cash-in. Also, if Priest wins the World title on the next RAW, it could set the stage for conflict between McIntyre and Priest, given McIntyre's recent setback in his quest for the World Championship at Crown Jewel 2023.

Nevertheless, the unfolding events on the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW will undoubtedly be intriguing to watch as we approach Survivor Series 2023.

Seth Rollins to achieve major feat at Survivor Series

Seth Rollins' scheduled participation at Survivor Series WarGames will mark a significant achievement for the Visionary. Due to this, Rollins will be part of every premium live event hosted by the Stamford-based promotion throughout the year.

This noteworthy accomplishment reflects Rollins' dedication and his consistent presence at major events. Beginning with the Royal Rumble, where Seth Rollins faced Roman Reigns in a championship bout. Later on, he also participated at WrestleMania, where the Visionary had a memorable match against Logan Paul.

Expand Tweet

Further, Seth Rollins won the inaugural World Heavyweight title at Night of Champions and engaged in feuds with notable names like Shinsuke Nakamura and Drew McIntyre.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold in the upcoming months and how long the Visionary will be able to hold his World title.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.