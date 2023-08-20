Seth Rollins matches to undergo a massive change in absence of Roman Reigns? Analyzing the possibility

Seth Rollins is the WWE World Heavyweight Championship and works on WWE RAW.

The Visionary is currently involved in a feud with Shinsuke Nakamura, and on the recent edition of the red brand, Rollins accepted his challenge.

However, for those unaware, Seth Rollins became the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion by defeating AJ Styles at Crown Jewel in 2023. Since then, Rollins has defended his title on various occasions, including premium live events, house shows, and weekly shows.

Despite this, it's unfortunate that The Visionary hasn't defended his Championship in the main event of a premium live event.

However, this situation may finally change due to the absence of The Bloodline and Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief only participated in the main events of the recent PLEs where he wrestled. Since Roman Reigns isn't advertised for upcoming PLEs, there seems to be a strong chance that Rollins will finally get an opportunity to be part of the main event.

It's important to note that the match between Finn Balor and Seth Rollins at SummerSlam was part of the triple main events. However, it doesn't count as a main event match since the match did not conclude the show.

Moreover, The Visionary has already delivered highly anticipated clashes and proved himself as a defending champion. It will be interesting to see what unfolds next as Rollins continues to be a workhorse for the red brand.

Seth Rollins' possible match at WWE Payback 2023

As of now, the company has only announced a steel cage match between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus for Payback 2023. As for The Visionary, he is likely to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura. Despite Rollins accepting the challenge from The King of Strong Styles, the company hasn't announced the location of their showdown yet.

If WWE announces the World Title match before Payback, it could have a cliffhanger or an unclear ending, potentially leading to another match between the two at the upcoming premium live event. The rivalry between Nakamura and Rollins is shaping up to be a memorable feud, especially with the decision to turn Shinsuke's heel. The build for this rivalry is generating anticipation among fans for their upcoming clash.

Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura are currently engaged in a feud

For those unaware, Payback 2023 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. This marks the first WWE PLE in Pittsburgh in five years.

It will be interesting to see whether Seth Rollins will finally get an opportunity to defend his championship in the main event of this show.

