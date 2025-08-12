Seth Rollins may be forced to defend his title against 9-time WWE champion inside Hell in a Cell

Seth Rollins is standing on the pedestal of the men's division on RAW with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist. Ever since winning the coveted title at SummerSlam, The Visionary has defended it once. Rollins is set for another major title defense at Clash in Paris, as he will face Jey Uso, CM Punk, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match.
However, his biggest championship bout could take place in September this year. Seth Rollins may be forced to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell. WWE is reportedly planning a premium live event on September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the same night when AEW will host the 2025 All Out pay-per-view in Toronto, Canada.
Rumors have been swirling that the September PLE would be Bad Blood, the very show where CM Punk and Drew McIntyre tore the house down and delivered a banger Hell in a Cell match last year. Therefore, if WWE brings back Bad Blood, which is very likely given its huge success, Punk might once again remain the central figure of it, with his feud with Rollins being the main highlight.
Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is reported to go on a break in September to film his live-action Street Fighter movie. This indicates that he will be out of the Seth Rollins storyline for a while. Besides, LA Knight and Jey Uso may also set out on their separate paths after potentially failing to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris.
WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!
Hence, nine-time WWE champion CM Punk would likely be the only man chasing the coveted title from The Visionary even after August. With it being the hottest feud currently on RAW, WWE may book their trilogy inside a Hell in a Cell at the September PLE. Hence, Rollins might be compelled to defend the World Heavyweight Title inside the steel structure against his arch-nemesis.
The company books Hell in a Cell matches for the rivalries that can no longer be contained in a regular setup. This has been a common booking pattern, which indicates that WWE may go with the same for the Seth Rollins-CM Punk saga.
Punk has held the WWE, World Heavyweight, Tag Team, ECW, and Intercontinental titles. He is currently pursuing the World Heavyweight Championship. That said, the abovementioned scenario is mere speculation.
Seth Rollins may face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42
Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are two of the biggest stars of this generation. Both superstars are currently entwined in a heated feud on RAW. However, WWE has strategically avoided putting them in a direct singles rivalry. Instead, Reigns has been involved in tag team matches, while Rollins is focused on other challengers.
This seems to be a major indication that the creative team is saving this bout for a bigger stage. The former Hounds of Justice might collide in a singles match at WrestleMania 42. The Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns feud is one of the biggest rivalries in WWE due to their Shield history and multiple betrayals.
WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year, and a singles match between Rollins and Reigns at The Show of Shows next year would capitalize on their emotional investment and rich history. A WrestleMania showdown would provide the perfect platform for a climactic chapter to unravel between the OTC and The Visionary.
Besides, Seth Rollins currently holding the World Heavyweight Championship adds another layer to this blockbuster rivalry. WWE would have the opportunity to build a marquee championship match between the two superstars at WrestleMania 42. Hence, this match may happen at The Showcase of the Immortals.
Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!