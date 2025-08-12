Seth Rollins may be forced to defend his title against 9-time WWE champion inside Hell in a Cell

Seth Rollins is standing on the pedestal of the men's division on RAW with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist. Ever since winning the coveted title at SummerSlam, The Visionary has defended it once. Rollins is set for another major title defense at Clash in Paris, as he will face Jey Uso, CM Punk, and LA Knight in a Fatal Four-Way Match.

Ad

However, his biggest championship bout could take place in September this year. Seth Rollins may be forced to defend the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk inside Hell in a Cell. WWE is reportedly planning a premium live event on September 20 in Indianapolis, Indiana, the same night when AEW will host the 2025 All Out pay-per-view in Toronto, Canada.

Rumors have been swirling that the September PLE would be Bad Blood, the very show where CM Punk and Drew McIntyre tore the house down and delivered a banger Hell in a Cell match last year. Therefore, if WWE brings back Bad Blood, which is very likely given its huge success, Punk might once again remain the central figure of it, with his feud with Rollins being the main highlight.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Roman Reigns is reported to go on a break in September to film his live-action Street Fighter movie. This indicates that he will be out of the Seth Rollins storyline for a while. Besides, LA Knight and Jey Uso may also set out on their separate paths after potentially failing to win the World Heavyweight Championship at Clash in Paris.

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Hence, nine-time WWE champion CM Punk would likely be the only man chasing the coveted title from The Visionary even after August. With it being the hottest feud currently on RAW, WWE may book their trilogy inside a Hell in a Cell at the September PLE. Hence, Rollins might be compelled to defend the World Heavyweight Title inside the steel structure against his arch-nemesis.

Ad

The company books Hell in a Cell matches for the rivalries that can no longer be contained in a regular setup. This has been a common booking pattern, which indicates that WWE may go with the same for the Seth Rollins-CM Punk saga.

Ad

Punk has held the WWE, World Heavyweight, Tag Team, ECW, and Intercontinental titles. He is currently pursuing the World Heavyweight Championship. That said, the abovementioned scenario is mere speculation.

Seth Rollins may face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are two of the biggest stars of this generation. Both superstars are currently entwined in a heated feud on RAW. However, WWE has strategically avoided putting them in a direct singles rivalry. Instead, Reigns has been involved in tag team matches, while Rollins is focused on other challengers.

Ad

This seems to be a major indication that the creative team is saving this bout for a bigger stage. The former Hounds of Justice might collide in a singles match at WrestleMania 42. The Seth Rollins-Roman Reigns feud is one of the biggest rivalries in WWE due to their Shield history and multiple betrayals.

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year, and a singles match between Rollins and Reigns at The Show of Shows next year would capitalize on their emotional investment and rich history. A WrestleMania showdown would provide the perfect platform for a climactic chapter to unravel between the OTC and The Visionary.

Besides, Seth Rollins currently holding the World Heavyweight Championship adds another layer to this blockbuster rivalry. WWE would have the opportunity to build a marquee championship match between the two superstars at WrestleMania 42. Hence, this match may happen at The Showcase of the Immortals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhasish Deb Subhasish Deb is a writer at Sportskeeda, India's leading sports and esports platform. With three years of experience in sports journalism, he has been writing compelling stories and analyses, covering trending news and its underlying aspects. His writing style is distinctive for its use of rhetorical devices, which allows him to elevate wrestling journalism beyond mere reporting.



Deb has been an avid WWE & Cricket fan since childhood and believes the blend of his love for sports and knowledge of writing led him to become a sports correspondent. Given his love and passion for this industry, he has worked for several top firms and media outlets both as a seasoned writer and as an editor.



Apart from penning engaging articles, Deb has also done scriptwriting for a few local short films and has directed and produced one of them. When the spotlight dims, he loves to escape into the world of Web Series and Anime, indulging in the magic of storytelling. Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!