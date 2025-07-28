Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in spoiled ahead of WWE SummerSlam? Exploring potential clue

Seth Rollins' status ahead of WWE's first-ever two-night SummerSlam has been a topic of debate among fans and analysts. His injury seemed legitimate with his Saturday Night's Main Event match with LA Knight being prematurely ended.

Cody Rhodes vs. John Cena will close the entire weekend. A recent PWInsider.com report claimed that the World Heavyweight Title match between reigning champion Gunther and CM Punk would headline Saturday night. Did this news potentially spoil Rollins' cashing in?

IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley main-evented WWE Evolution a few weeks ago. The pairing warranted the spot, but the match also closed the night due to the plan for Naomi to cash in her Money in the Bank contract. The title swap set up a triple threat bout between the three women for the Women's World Championship at SummerSlam.

With the uncertainty surrounding The Visionary's injury and the lack of a clear timetable for his return, it feels like the placement of the matches could have been done to make a Rollins' cash-in, the shocking moment to close out Saturday.

Some fans think Roman Reigns should main event regardless, but his Tag Team Match alongside Jey Uso doesn't have a title on the line. Also, his opponents, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, aren't as established in WWE as either Gunther or Punk.

Another historic cash-in would be a much bigger moment to end SummerSlam Saturday than Jey Uso and Roman Reigns simply beating Reed and Breakker. However, it must be noted that while this above angle is quite possible, for now, it is just speculation and only time will tell what goes down come August 2 this Saturday at the PLE.

Will Seth Rollins ruin CM Punk's night at SummerSlam?

The Architect has battled Roman Reigns since The Shield broke up over a decade ago. Commentators always claim The Tribal Chief hasn't gotten over it as justification for his continued anger towards Rollins.

The two clashed heads during Reigns' four-year title run, with Rollins claiming he needed to save WWE from his one-time ally. However, once The Best in the World returned to WWE in late 2023, The visionary has been on a mission to prevent Punk from having any success in the Stamford-based promotion.

The Second City Saint eliminated both the OTC and The Visionary from the Royal Rumble 2025 at the same time. This caused an irate Rollins to attack The Head of the Table and then Punk minutes later, who was eliminated soon after by Logan Paul.

Rollins continued his assault on both men since January, even forming a new faction with Breakker and Reed following attacks on both enemies after WrestleMania 41. Some will argue that Reigns should main event regardless of the opponent.

The problem with that is, unlike WrestleMania 41, the story isn't as strong with him and Jey Uso simply opposing Breakker and Reed. His non-title main event on Night One of this year's Show of Shows against both The Second City Saint and The Revolutionary made sense.

Paul Heyman left both men to align with Rollins. Gunther vs. Punk is for the WWE's top title on Monday Night RAW, so having it close Night One of SummerSlam on Saturday makes more sense. Interestingly, Rollins did put The Ring General on notice after winning the contract.

For that reason, WWE has the potential for another huge swerve with Rollins closing out Night One of the first-ever two-day SummerSlam in history with a potential cash-in.

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More