Seth Rollins' new look: Why did the WWE star initially dye his hair blond?

Seth Rollins was present on the latest episode of RAW, where he sported a new look similar to the one he had when he debuted in 2012. The superstar became notable due to his former half-blond/half-black hair, which turned out to be a success for him in the end.

Rollins began his career in the Stamford-based promotion in 2010 as part of the company's former developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. Seth stood out the most compared to other wrestlers, not just because of his in-ring skills, but also due to his signature two-toned hair.

He continued carrying this half-blond look during his time in NXT, his main-roster debut in late 2012 with Dean Ambrose (fka Jon Moxley) and Roman Reigns in The Shield, and during his time in The Authority. Later on, his hair returned to its black colors.

Rollins then spoke about his former look in 2019. He stated that he made the daring choice to change his appearance in FCW to stand out from the rest of the wrestlers.

"It’s funny the question I get more than anything is ‘When are you gonna bring the blonde streak back?’ Because at the time there were so many guys in FCW who had long dark hair and beards. So I wanted to do something to stand out, what’s it gonna hurt to color half my hair and see what happens? And it worked," said Rollins.

What happened to Seth Rollins in the latest episode of WWE RAW?

Fans got a teaser for The Visionary's new look when he posted part of his hair on social media, which was then showcased during Sheamus' wedding. However, fans got to witness the return of the 'two-toned hair' live during his match against Austin Theory.

On last week's episode, Rollins was present with the commentary team during the match between Mustafa Ali and Theory. Due to Seth's intereference, Theory won the bout. For the October 31 episode, it was The Visionary and Austin in action.

Despite the best efforts and close calls from the 25-year-old, he was unsuccessful in capturing the victory against Seth Rollins. The bout ended after the current United States Champion delivered a successful stomp.

