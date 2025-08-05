  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Seth Rollins
  • Seth Rollins to officially recruit 11-time WWE champion as the fourth member of The Vision? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins to officially recruit 11-time WWE champion as the fourth member of The Vision? Exploring the possibility

By Love Verma
Published Aug 05, 2025 01:09 GMT
Seth Rollins
Seth Rollins kicked off RAW as the World Heavyweight Champion. [Image credits: RAW on Netflix]

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins kicked off RAW after SummerSlam with his faction. The Visionary spoke about his victory at the Biggest Party of the Summer and how he always has a plan B to tackle any situation. Amid this, The Revolutionary hinted that he may soon recruit 11-time WWE champion Becky Lynch as the fourth member of his faction, The Vision.

Ad

In this opening segment, Rollins mentioned 'this is the vision' by referring to his alliance, which signals that this could be his stable name. The Visionary explained how he executed Plan B and deceived everyone; only two people know about this. The first person was the current Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, and the second one was his Oracle, Paul Heyman.

The World Champion, especially mentioning Lynch in his promo segment, sparked the possibility of the Irish star getting officially recruited as the fourth member of the alliance. The chances get weighted after Rollins revealed that Becky and Heyman were the only two people who knew about his MITB execution at SummerSlam.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It's a simple thing to understand that Becky Lynch is the real-life wife of Seth Rollins, which is why she knew everything about the Architect's plans. Regardless, mentioning it on the red brand after SummerSlam makes it a realistic possibility of her joining the group soon.

What happens when wrestlers get too selfish? - Watch Here!

Ad

Also, as The Man is a villainous star right now on Monday Night RAW, she can easily join and strengthen the group. Even WWE has shared a video clip of Lynch's backstage reaction during Seth Rollins' cash-in, where she talked about her intentionally misleading post of The Architect walking on crutches.

Becky Lynch is a five-time Women's World Champion, two-time Women's Tag Team Champion, two-time Women's Champion, and one-time NXT Women's Champion, along with being the current Women's IC Champion. Adding an 11-time title holder to the faction can take the group to new heights, as it allows Rollins to overtake the women's division, too.

Ad

Seth Rollins' first World Heavyweight Champion defense is already announced on WWE RAW

LA Knight confronted Rollins on the RAW after SummerSlam, where the Megastar talked about him beating the Visionary at Saturday Night's Main Event. Knight stated that Seth Rollins faked his injury and allowed Knight to pin him after BFT.

However, this doesn't alter the fact that the former US Champion is the last person to have pinned the Architect and now demands a World title match on the red brand.

Ad
Ad

The Vision leader rejected the idea, but was soon confronted by Adam Pearce. The RAW General Manager not only announced Seth Rollins vs LA Knight World Title match official for tonight's RAW but also banned Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed from the match.

Meanwhile, it's likely that Seth will retain his title and will not lose the championship that much sooner.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Why did so many fans hate the Hulkster? Check now!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications