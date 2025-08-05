Seth Rollins to officially recruit 11-time WWE champion as the fourth member of The Vision? Exploring the possibility

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins kicked off RAW after SummerSlam with his faction. The Visionary spoke about his victory at the Biggest Party of the Summer and how he always has a plan B to tackle any situation. Amid this, The Revolutionary hinted that he may soon recruit 11-time WWE champion Becky Lynch as the fourth member of his faction, The Vision.In this opening segment, Rollins mentioned 'this is the vision' by referring to his alliance, which signals that this could be his stable name. The Visionary explained how he executed Plan B and deceived everyone; only two people know about this. The first person was the current Women's Intercontinental Champion, Becky Lynch, and the second one was his Oracle, Paul Heyman.The World Champion, especially mentioning Lynch in his promo segment, sparked the possibility of the Irish star getting officially recruited as the fourth member of the alliance. The chances get weighted after Rollins revealed that Becky and Heyman were the only two people who knew about his MITB execution at SummerSlam.It's a simple thing to understand that Becky Lynch is the real-life wife of Seth Rollins, which is why she knew everything about the Architect's plans. Regardless, mentioning it on the red brand after SummerSlam makes it a realistic possibility of her joining the group soon.Also, as The Man is a villainous star right now on Monday Night RAW, she can easily join and strengthen the group. Even WWE has shared a video clip of Lynch's backstage reaction during Seth Rollins' cash-in, where she talked about her intentionally misleading post of The Architect walking on crutches.Becky Lynch is a five-time Women's World Champion, two-time Women's Tag Team Champion, two-time Women's Champion, and one-time NXT Women's Champion, along with being the current Women's IC Champion. Adding an 11-time title holder to the faction can take the group to new heights, as it allows Rollins to overtake the women's division, too.Seth Rollins' first World Heavyweight Champion defense is already announced on WWE RAWLA Knight confronted Rollins on the RAW after SummerSlam, where the Megastar talked about him beating the Visionary at Saturday Night's Main Event. Knight stated that Seth Rollins faked his injury and allowed Knight to pin him after BFT.However, this doesn't alter the fact that the former US Champion is the last person to have pinned the Architect and now demands a World title match on the red brand.The Vision leader rejected the idea, but was soon confronted by Adam Pearce. The RAW General Manager not only announced Seth Rollins vs LA Knight World Title match official for tonight's RAW but also banned Bron Breakker &amp; Bronson Reed from the match.Meanwhile, it's likely that Seth will retain his title and will not lose the championship that much sooner.