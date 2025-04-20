Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman to help WWE legend win on WrestleMania 41 Night 2? Exploring the possibility

Paul Heyman shocked the WWE Universe when he aligned himself with Seth Rollins in the main event of WrestleMania 41 Night One. Heyman betrayed Roman Reigns and CM Punk, helping Rollins win the Triple Threat main event match to conclude Night 1 of the biggest event of the year.

Ad

The Tribal Chief entered the match without his Wiseman, who accompanied The Second City Saint in his entrance as part of the favor he owed him for helping The Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames. It was an intense match that had the crowd hooked throughout.

With Heyman's betrayal, there are a lot of questions going into Night 2 of WrestleMania 41, including what role Rollins and his new manager will play. One possibility is helping John Cena win his record 17th world title, which means The Visionary is going to cost Cody Rhodes.

Ad

Trending

Seth Rollins has been dropping sublte hints of aligning himself with The Rock, with the way he dressed at times and how he holds the microphone. He even had a flamethrower entrance on Saturday, similar to The Final Boss at WrestleMania 32.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Ad

But why would Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman join forces with The Rock and John Cena? Given that The Rock and Cena are part-timers, they would need a work horse and a mouth piece who would be on weekly television, representing them.

Rollins could also feel that he deserved all the things Rhodes has had over the past year and decided to choose the easy way in by aligning himself with The Final Boss. It's not the first time he's done it, as he previously joined The Authority when he betrayed his Shield brothers.

Ad

Seth Rollins steals WrestleMania main event 10 years apart

At WrestleMania 31, Roman Reigns challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Championship. The two behemoths were having a very physical match when Seth Rollins cashed-in his Money in the Bank contract, turning it into a Triple Threat match.

Rollins would steal the win and become the champion in one of the most shocking endings in WrestleMania history. Fast forward 10 years later, The Visionary did it again in the main event. He has seemingly convinced Paul Heyman to betray his best friend and his Tribal Chief to steal another main event victory.

Ad

It will be interesting to see if Rollins and Heyman have more in store for Night 2 of WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More