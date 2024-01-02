Seth Rollins was only pinned by one man in 2023: Who was it?

Seth Rollins had one of the best years in WWE. Still, the beginning of 2023 was far from perfect. He didn't have a championship and suffered a series of losses. Interestingly, the majority of those was inflicted on him by one person.

Seth Rollins began 2023 by trying to win the United States Championship, which was then held by Austin Theory. Both men clashed numerous times in weekly shows, house shows, and dark matches for the title, but the bouts were all mainly won by the current SmackDown star.

Seth and Austin fought in 15 one-on-one matches in 2023, 14 of those for the US Title, which were all won by Theory. The only time The Visionary beat the former US Champion was during a dark Street Fight match on the February 13, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, which, as mentioned, wasn't for the title.

The only loss Seth faced after becoming the World Heavyweight Champion was in a tag team match. He teamed up with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens against The Judgment Day on the July 10 episode of RAW in a losing effort. However, he won another via DQ on the November 13 episode of RAW, when he teamed up with Sami against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

With this in mind, Austin Theory was the only person who pinned Seth in 2023.

Did Austin Theory benefit from Seth Rollins during their feud?

Rey Mysterio dethroned Austin Theory for the US Title on August 11, 2023

Austin won the US Title after defeating Seth and Bobby Lashley in a triple-threat match during the 2022 Survivor Series. Although Theory is no longer the US Champion, he benefitted from working with Rollins and The All Mighty.

In an interview with MySanAntonio, Theory shared that working with Seth Rollins and Bobby helped a lot since his former rivals were both former champions, knew what level of pressure to put him under, and were experienced in main event matches.

“It helps a lot. They are guys that have been there for the past decade and have really made a mark. Both of those guys being former WWE champions, they just know that level of pressure and know about those main event matches and those spots on premium live matches (...) It’s good getting that ease of comfort with them because of their experience."

What is the latest between Austin Theory and Seth Rollins?

The Visionary remained in the title picture and is the current World Heavyweight Championship. His most recent title defense was against Drew McIntyre, with the champion retaining. On the other hand, Austin began teaming up with Grayson Waller on SmackDown.

It would be interesting to see if Austin and Seth's paths will cross again anytime soon.

