Seth Rollins to re-form The Authority and unveil his secret alliance with WWE icon? Exploring potential twist

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 18, 2025 10:58 GMT
Seth Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion (Picture credit: wwe.com)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins recently suffered a huge setback as he was kicked out of his own faction, The Vision, by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed on the post-Crown Jewel edition of Monday Night RAW. Since the shocking betrayal, fans have been speculating about how Rollins could exact revenge on The Vision as a babyface.

Many expect The Visionary to re-form The Shield to take on The Brons. However, in a shocking twist, Seth Rollins could re-form The Authority upon his return. Rollins reportedly sustained an injury at Crown Jewel, and his future remains uncertain. After his return, he could reveal his secret alliance with WWE Chief Content Officer, Triple H, to take on Breakker and Reed.

The Game has been away from storylines and has been contributing to the company behind the scenes for years. However, during his active career, he was part of a hugely successful faction called The Authority. The group comprised top names like Rollins, Randy Orton, Kane, and Stephanie McMahon, among others.

Rollins and the Hall of Famer could revive the legendary stable, but this time as babyfaces. Triple H could be The Visionary's manager and help destroy The Vision. Breakker and Reed have Paul Heyman by his side. Meanwhile, RAW's top champion could benefit from having The Game on his side.

Both Triple H and Heyman are known for playing mind games with their rivals. As adversaries, the duo could engage in some memorable promo battles and segments. Rollins and The King of Kings could even recruit some young talents, such as Austin Theory and Carmelo Hayes.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and only time will tell what's next in the storyline.

Former WWE employee believes Bronson Reed should have turned on Bron Breakker after Rollins' betrayal

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed how the betrayal storyline could have been crafted better. Russo wanted Reed to backstab Breakker after the latter speared The Visionary.

"Chris [Featherstone], think about what you just said. How much more interesting is that? If freaking Bronson Reed would have laid out Bron Breakker now, now what do you have? Breaker laid out Seth, and then we turned around and Reed laid out Breaker," Vince Russo said.

Reports suggest that The Architect is injured and would need surgery. He seemingly got hurt during his match against Cody Rhodes at Crown Jewel: Perth. The Visionary is expected to be out of action for months.

It will be interesting to see what plans the Triple H-led WWE creative team has in store for Rollins once he returns.

