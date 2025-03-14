Seth Rollins to re-form The Shield with Becky Lynch and WWE legend as their new manager? Exploring potential new alliance

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Seth Rollins is anticipated to clash against Roman Reigns & CM Punk in a Triple Threat bout. During RAW this week, The OTC destroyed the Visionary and the Best in the World, eventually affirming their WrestleMania showdown. Amid this, there is a chance that Rollins might re-form The Shield post-WrestleMania after a shocking twist at Showcase of Immortals when Paul Heyman joins hands with him.

Ad

The Wiseman is already in the spotlight following this week's RAW when he joined CM Punk in the ring, which even surprised Roman Reigns. Now, fans are curious whether Heyman will turn against the OTC and join the Second City Saint at WrestleMania. However, in an unexpected twist, Paul Heyman might pull off a double turn by standing against both Roman & Punk and joining hands with Seth Rollins.

The Special Counsel will be in a dilemma at WrestleMania and must choose one side. So, due to this circumstance, Heyman might decide to leave both Reigns and Punk and form an alliance with Rollins. An association between The Wiseman and The Visionary is something fans will not predict will unfold at Shows of the Shows. After this potential development, Seth could bring her real-life wife, Becky Lynch, along with him, and the three of them will eventually re-form The Shield.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

The Wiseman is popular for his tactics, and if he joins hands with Rollins, The Visionary will indeed become unstoppable. Also, for almost a year, Lynch has been off from WWE TV. A heel turn like this will bring massive attention from the fans and solidify the Irish star's comeback in the Stamford-based promotion.

It's important to note that the entire scenario is speculative in nature. Meanwhile, WrestleMania is filled with surprises every year. The famous saying "Never Say Never" opens the possibility of this surprise unfolding with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

Ad

Former Shield member Seth Rollins disclosed a shocking retirement age from WWE

Seth Rollins, who is also a former member of the Shield, has recently disclosed a surprise retirement age from in-ring action. The Visionary affirms that a 45-year-old star is a good age for him. Further, Seth stated that the upcoming few years could also be a deciding factor for his retirement age.

Ad

However, Seth Rollins also gave his WWE fans great news: He feels very good right now.

"I’ll be 39 in May. You know, 45 maybe really sounds alright to me, I think. It’s kind of going to depend on what I do in the next few years as far as outside of WWE or behind the scenes in WWE. Both of those things are appealing to me. So just got to figure out what that feels like. But like my body’s definitely…I feel good right now. I feel very good," he stated.

Ad

Expand Tweet

So it seems like, at least for the forthcoming four to five years, Seth Rollins will bring the house down every time he steps inside the squared circle.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback