Seth Rollins to recreate a historic breakup by turning former WWE Champion heel? Exploring The Visionary's plan B possibility

Seth Rollins and his faction have become a force to be reckoned with on WWE RAW. The Visionary has been dominating the red brand ever since joining forces with Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Despite standing on the pedestal of the men's division, Seth seems to be secretly working on a plan B.

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman revealed that Seth Rollins was on a jet, "perfecting plan B." This happened during his backstage segment with Reed and Breakker, before the show's main event. Since then, fans have been debating who or what Seth's plan could involve.

In an interesting possibility, Mr. Money in the Bank may reveal Randy Orton as his plan B and have The Viper turn heel on his longtime friend, Cody Rhodes. The latter had defeated him in the King of the Ring Tournament finals last Saturday at Night of Champions. Despite being acknowledged by Cody after the bout, an ember of resentment could be burning within Orton, and he may seek to get some retribution on The American Nightmare.

Randy Orton was involved when Triple H revealed his Plan B by announcing Seth Rollins as the newest member of The Authority on RAW after PAYBACK 2014. This led to the breakup of The Shield, and Seth attacked Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose with a steel chair that night. Interestingly, the Architect could recreate this historic breakup and have Randy turn heel on his mentee, Cody Rhodes, and join his faction.

However, the above scenario is hypothetical, and nothing has been confirmed yet.

CM Punk to cost Seth Rollins his match against LA Knight?

The latest episode of RAW saw the surprising return of LA Knight. The megastar has been off the WWE screen in light of his injury during his match against Bronson Reed on the June 20 episode of SmackDown.

During the show, The Visionary had a brawl with CM Punk before he managed to slip away through the crowd. Following this, Knight suddenly appeared and attacked him from the stands. They fought through the concourse before Seth managed to escape again. Later on, WWE confirmed a singles match between Seth Rollins and LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event XL on July 12.

Many fans believe that the chances of Knight securing the victory in Atlanta are slim to none, especially with the heels beside Seth. However, in an interesting possibility, Punk may interfere and come to the aid of the 42-year-old.

The veteran got pinned by John Cena during the Undisputed WWE Championship bout at Night of Champions, thanks to Mr. Money in the Bank, who attempted to cash in the briefcase. That said, The Second City Saint could take out his frustration on Seth and cost him his match with Knight. This might be his way of returning the favor from NOC.

