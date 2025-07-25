Seth Rollins to return with a familiar face who hasn’t been seen in WWE in a long time? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has been missing since Saturday Night’s Main Event XL. The Visionary was defeated by LA Knight after suffering an unexpected injury during the match. So far, there hasn’t been any update on when Mr. Money in the Bank could make a comeback. However, there is a chance that upon his return, he will have Omos by his side.WWE hasn’t utilized the Nigerian Superstar since last year’s Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He went to Pro Wrestling NOAH during this time to win the GHC Tag Team Championship alongside Jack Morris. Shortly after, however, he was recalled by the Stamford-based promotion, but he is sitting idle even now.Seth Rollins is currently in control of one of the strongest alliances in WWE, with Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed joining forces with him. However, with his injury, he won’t be able to compete for an indefinite period. But, he could still be a force on the mic and return with Omos to do his bidding alongside Breakker and Reed, especially since Roman Reigns is back.Interestingly, if WWE chooses to go this way, The Architect would ironically end up doing what CM Punk did last year - taking over the mic while recovering during his feud with Drew McIntyre. Integrating Omos into his alliance would also set the stage to feature the 7’3” giant at the 2025 Survivor Series as part of Team Rollins. While this is a possibility, all of it is speculation so far.Seth Rollins could be faking his injuryIt has been two weeks since Seth Rollins got injured, and so far, no conclusive report has been received by WWE regarding the matter. The Visionary noted that, owing to the extreme swelling in his knee, the doctors have been unable to properly determine the nature of the injury and how long it will take to heal. This is odd since doctors working with the Stamford-based promotion are very quick with these reports.Thus, there is a chance that Seth Rollins is trying to suppress the information regarding his injury. While he did legitimately tweak his knee during his fight with LA Knight, he could be pretending to still be hurt, just like Dominik Mysterio. This gives him the perfect cover to stun his enemies at SummerSlam, where he could cash in his Money in the Bank contract.Mr. MITB has already vowed to never let CM Punk win a world title in WWE. Thus, The Architect could target The Second City Saint at SummerSlam, who will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. He could also make his faction go after Punk while making his way to the John Cena versus Cody Rhodes match for the Undisputed Championship.John Cena is the ideological enemy of Seth Rollins, as he aims to ruin pro wrestling, whereas Mr. MITB seeks to save it. He also has issues with Cody Rhodes, who got in his way several weeks ago when The Visionary tried to punish Jey Uso. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the two-time Money in the Bank winner.