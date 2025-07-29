Seth Rollins to return at SummerSlam 2025 Night One in a massive twist after what WWE did? Why is it possible 

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has been sidelined due to a knee injury he suffered at Saturday Night’s Main Event XL. Without The Visionary, his teammates, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, are doing the heavy lifting right now. The duo demolished Roman Reigns and Jey Uso on this week’s episode of RAW.Interestingly, while The Architect’s men stole the show in Detroit, Mr. Money in the Bank could shock everyone and steal the show by making a massive return at the 2025 SummerSlam. As per the promotional material released by WWE, the main event for the first night of The Biggest Party of the Summer seems to have changed.The main event of Night One was seemingly Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in the beginning. However, it now seems to be Gunther’s world championship defense against CM Punk. There is a chance that this change was made to ensure that The Ring General and The Second City Saint drop their guard down.If Seth Rollins doesn’t show up to help his faction against the OG Bloodline, Gunther and Punk would shift all their focus onto each other. Thus, this subtle misdirection could allow Mr. Money in the Bank to cash in his contract and win the World Heavyweight Championship.Although Seth Rollins got injured on July 12, 2025, there has been no significant update on the extent and severity of his injury. Several people in the pro wrestling circles are speculating that while The Visionary’s injury is legitimate, he may have recovered from it and could be available for a segment at SummerSlam.Dominik Mysterio, who was also injured, didn’t report that he had recovered till he launched a sneak attack on AJ Styles. The Architect has already said that he would ensure that CM Punk never gets to win a world title in WWE as long as he is still in the company. Thus, Mr. MITB could sabotage yet another title match for his archnemesis and steal the World Heavyweight Championship.Seth Rollins has seemingly been replaced as the leader of his factionWhile Seth Rollins is out with an injury, his faction is still thriving. Bron Breakker lost to CM Punk in a gauntlet match that could have earned him a title match against Gunther at SummerSlam. But that seems to be the final missed opportunity for The Dog of WWE and Bronson Reed.This week on RAW, The Auszilla faced Jey Uso in the main event match. Before this, Breakker seemingly hinted that he was now the leader of the faction. It should be noted that the former NXT Champion is just an acting leader amid Rollins' absence.As expected, Bron Breakker interfered in the match between Reed and Uso. Roman Reigns entered the arena to save his cousin. Despite getting the upper hand initially, the OTC got swept by The Auszilla and Breakker.The OG Bloodline members were hit with several Tsunamis and Spears, with the final Spear ramming The Tribal Chief and The Yeet Master through the barricade. Not stopping there, Reed even took Reigns' sneakers.Despite Seth Rollins not being present to lead his men or back them up, Breakker and Reed seem to have a good grip on things. It will be interesting to see if the two can defeat the OG Bloodline members at SummerSlam.