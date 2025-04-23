Seth Rollins to reveal WWE legend as the real leader of the new Dangerous Alliance on RAW? Exploring the possibility

WWE RAW this week featured another twist in the storyline involving Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman that has stunned fans everywhere. While Heyman aligned with Rollins on Night One of WrestleMania 41 to shock the WWE Universe, the ending moments of the red brand show this week featured Bron Breakker also joining them after unleashing an attack on CM Punk and Roman Reigns.

Back in 1987, Paul Heyman formed a faction named the Dangerous Alliance, which had a huge impact at both WCW and ECW before the Hall of Famer himself disbanded the alliance. This new faction, involving Rollins and Breakker, could be a reiteration of the Dangerous Alliance and could end up having a similar impact on the industry as well.

While Rollins is currently portrayed as the leader of the faction, The Visionary could make an unexpected twist and announce that the new Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is the real leader of the newly formed faction and that both the veterans have been working with each other for quite some time.

During the Elimination Chamber match back in March, Seth Rollins helped John Cena win and get an opportunity to face Cody Rhodes after stomping CM Punk outside the ring, even after being eliminated. While the subtle hint has not been taken seriously by fans till now, WWE could use it to add a massive twist to the storyline and make things more interesting.

While the name of the newly formed faction hasn’t been revealed yet, WWE could portray it as the new Dangerous Alliance, and add some major twists along the way to take it to a level similar to what the company did with The Bloodline saga.

Paul Heyman blamed Roman Reigns for his betrayal at WWE WrestleMania 41

The WWE Universe was left shocked a couple of days ago when Paul Heyman delivered a low blow to CM Punk, followed by another devastating low blow to Roman Reigns during the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41. The WWE Hall of Famer aligned with The Visionary and helped him steal the 'Mania main event victory, shocking fans worldwide.

Heyman appeared in the post-WrestleMania edition of The Pat McAfee Show and addressed his betrayal, stating that Reigns was the one who put his hands on him first and that he was just returning a favor he promised to The Best in the World before things ended up this way.

"Let's be clear about this. I didn't betray Roman Reigns. Did I put my hands on Roman Reigns on Monday night and shove him down to the canvas in front of millions of people watching at home? I didn't touch Roman Reigns. What did I do? I got shoved down to the canvas. I got emasculated in front of the entire WWE Universe by my Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns. I pleaded with him. My best friend did a favor. Saved Roman Reigns' family," he said.

Now that Paul Heyman has moved on from being Roman Reigns’ Wiseman, it would be interesting to see how he brings a change to Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker’s careers and help them take over the top spot in the company.

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

