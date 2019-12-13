Seth Rollins reveals who he wants to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 13 Dec 2019, 12:18 IST SHARE

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch seemed to have an amazing time at the WWE Gorilla Position Live event that recently took place at the O2 Arena in London. Rollins and Lynch answered several fan questions and when a fan asked Rollins who he would like to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame somewhere down the line, The Beastslayer took Triple H's name.

Fan: Who would you want to induct you into the WWE Hall of Fame?

Seth Rollins: Maybe Triple H!

Check out the video below for Rollins' comments. The question is asked at the 1:37 mark.

Part 7. This is where I say tripping over the barricade when seth couldn't decide what his most embarrassing moment on TV was n he said oh yeah that one lmaooo.



But becky won the Mr n Mrs 5 to 4 😂 pic.twitter.com/0xCTLzRsBC — Heel Seth supporter🤗🏳️‍🌈 (@TashaXXRollins) December 12, 2019

Also read: Seth Rollins reveals what Triple H told him and Jon Moxley when Roman Reigns vacated the Universal title

Back in 2014, Rollins turned on Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose, and joined hands with Triple H and Randy Orton. This kicked off the rise of Rollins as a megastar in WWE, and he was the WWE World Heavyweight Champion by the end of WrestleMania 31.

Triple H and Rollins were looked at as a mentor-student duo, with The Game seemingly wanting to pass down his legacy to Rollins. Rollins even began using Triple H's finisher, "The Pedigree". Triple H soon turned on Rollins on an episode of RAW and helped Kevin Owens win the Universal title. The rivalry culminated in a match at WrestleMania 33, which Rollins won.