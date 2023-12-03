Seth Rollins to be saved from Money in the Bank cash-in attempt on RAW by 6-time WWE champion? Exploring possible Judgment Day implications

On next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. Given the number of times Rollins has defended his title since winning it, he will be a massive favorite going into the match. However, Jey can't be underestimated since he is on a great run.

While fans are already excited to witness this match between the duo, there is a possibility WWE could increase the excitement by booking an angle that could see Damian Priest lose his Money in the Bank briefcase. On RAW, the promotion could book an angle where Seth Rollins defends his title against Jey Uso.

However, just when Rollins is celebrating his victory, Damian cashes in his MITB contract. This is where WWE could then book Drew McIntyre to interfere and prevent Damian Priest from winning the title.

The reason behind McIntyre's interference can be attributed to Damian's unsuccessful plan which led the Scotsman to face a loss at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Expand Tweet

While the angle might be speculative, it could be an interesting path to explore. If WWE does book a story on these lines, McIntyre will surely have to face implications from The Judgment Day, which would be very interesting for fans to witness.

WWE veteran claims Seth Rollins' reaction to CM Punk's return was work

At Survivor Series: WarGames, R-Truth and Randy Orton made their returns after being sidelined for quite a while. However, these returns were clearly overshadowed by CM Punk, who made his return to the Stamford-based promotion for the first time after nine years.

While Punk's WWE return caused a huge roar among fans, the one man who was left disappointed by it was Seth Rollins. When Punk was soaking in all the love from the crowd after making his entrance at WWE Survivor Series, Rollins was busy abusing and screaming at the 45-year-old.

This action by the World Heavyweight Champion led many to question whether his reaction was genuine, or a piece of work. Recently, WWE Veteran Dutch Mantell commented on the situation. During an appearance on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the 73-year-old said:

"I think that's a work," Mantell said. "Why would he get so upset? Really? If it's a shoot, he knows he's gonna make money, so it's gotta be a work. But it was a good portrayal of what he's feeling at that moment. It doesn't matter whether it's a work, or a shoot, or anything, it still serves the same purpose." [1:46 – 2:16]

Regardless of the reality of Seth Rollins' reaction, a feud between him and CM Punk would be worth watching. In the coming weeks on RAW, it will be interesting to see how WWE builds the rivalry between the duo.