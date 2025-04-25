Seth Rollins to show up on SmackDown to introduce WWE star as 4th member of his alliance? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has embarked on a mission to save pro wrestling. Turning heel, The Visionary has Paul Heyman on his side, along with Bron Breakker, who helped him destroy CM Punk and Roman Reigns on this week’s episode of RAW. Now, there is a chance that Rollins could introduce Drew McIntyre as the fourth member of his alliance.

Ad

The Scottish Warrior was embroiled in a heated feud with CM Punk last year. The former World Heavyweight Champion was robbed of the title minutes after winning it at WrestleMania XL when Punk blindsided him and enabled Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. The Second City Saint also cost him chances to regain the title on other occasions.

This resulted in an iconic trilogy of matches between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, filled with intense promos and tight storytelling. Punk emerged victorious with a 2-1 lead at the 2024 Bad Blood. In January 2025, The Scottish Warrior shifted his focus back to Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, who had cost him the WWE Championship at the 2022 Clash at the Castle. This came after the OTC regained his Ula Fala from Solo Sikoa.

Ad

Trending

During this time, McIntyre was also feuding with Seth Rollins, the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion, whom he dethroned at 'Mania XL. He accused The Visionary of hating on the OTC and The Straight Edge Superstar, but being all bark and no bite.

Ad

While the Netflix debut of RAW saw both the enemies of The Visionary - Roman Reigns and CM Punk - emerge victorious, it wasn’t game over for him just yet. He decimated both of them in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 41 while turning their most reliable ally, Paul Heyman, against them.

Since Seth Rollins has now proven his mettle and the power of his long-term strategies, Drew McIntyre may choose to join his cause. Therefore, there is a possibility that The Scottish Warrior could become the fourth member of The Architect’s alliance. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Ad

Why did Paul Heyman align with Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41?

Paul Heyman found himself in a crisis when CM Punk asked him to be in his corner at WrestleMania 41. Roman Reigns told his Wiseman to say no to The Second City Saint. However, the Hall of Famer couldn’t do so because Punk had helped the OTC during the Bloodline Civil War at the 2024 Survivor Series: WarGames. Now, Heyman had to return the favor.

Ad

Owing to this, The Tribal Chief later put his hands on Paul Heyman as well. The Wiseman soon realized that while Reigns prioritized himself, the same was true for Punk, who put him in such a tough situation. He also mentioned this during the Pat McAfee Show following The Show of Shows.

Expand Tweet

Thus, siding with Seth Rollins, who notably said that he doesn’t have any selfish agenda and wants to protect the business of pro wrestling, was a natural option for Paul Heyman. It will be interesting to see what this alliance plans to do next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Singh Ankit Singh is a WWE Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. His educational background in psychology helps him gain insight into several storyline twists in pro wrestling. Ankit has been a fan of the industry since childhood; the on-screen action gives him an adrenaline rush and led him to pursue a career in content writing. He has nearly three years of experience in the industry, working for organizations like Essentially Sports and NB Media as a news writer, editor, and scriptwriter.



Ankit started following pro wrestling in high school. At the time, Edge (aka Cope) was making waves as part of his World Heavyweight Title feud with Alberto Del Rio. He grew up watching modern-day greats such as Sheamus, Randy Orton, and John Cena. The Shield was the top faction in WWE in 2012-13, and its breakup storyline made Ankit a lifelong fan of the sport. Orton and Seth Rollins are Ankit’s favorite wrestlers in the men’s division. He admires The Viper’s character work, in-ring skills, and longevity. Meanwhile, he looks up to The Visionary because the latter is a complete wrestler, in his opinion. Ankit likes Liv Morgan’s heel gimmick and promo skills in the women's division. He was also fond of AJ Lee’s presentation and microphone skills in the PG Era.



Besides pro wrestling, Ankit likes to watch anime, play video games, and discover new music. Know More