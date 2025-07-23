Seth Rollins to show up at SummerSlam to hand over MITB contract to former WWE champion? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has been sidelined with an injury since the July edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Visionary went down with a bad knee during his match against LA Knight, suffering a loss as a result. Moreover, he is also missing time from TV, which is bad for him as Mr. Money in the Bank. Interestingly, there is a chance that to clean up this mess, The Architect may return at SummerSlam and hand his MITB contract to Bronson Reed.Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed cut a promo alongside Roman Reigns on this week’s episode of RAW. The Oracle said that he loved The OTC, calling him his Tribal Chief and even asking the former Undisputed Champion to lead their faction. However, Reigns turned the offer down.During this time, while Bron Breakker was trying to overtake the OG Bloodline member in mic work, Auszilla was standing with the Money in the Bank briefcase. Interestingly, the former NXT North American Champion recently added a tweet on X, suggesting that he would like to wield the case under his name.Right after SNME, Paul Heyman was asked about the future of the Money in the Bank contract by Cathy Kelley. The WWE Hall of Famer noted that Seth Rollins had 11 months to cash in his contract and win any world championship of his choice. However, if The Revolutionary is gone for an extended period, the company may not want the prestigious contract to remain idle.Thus, Seth Rollins may show up at the 2025 SummerSlam and hand over the contract to Bronson Reed, who is interested in wielding it. This could be a huge step and carry several ramifications, including possible friction between Reed and Breakker. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.Seth Rollins may secretly be planning to storm SummerSlam 2025 and win a world titleSeth Rollins looked in terrible shape when he was injured. So far, there haven’t been any updates on the nature and the extent of the damage his right knee has suffered. The Visionary revealed that, owing to excess swelling in the area, the doctors have yet to determine when he will be healthy enough to compete again.However, this could be a ploy by Mr. Money in the Bank. With The Architect out with an injury, both Gunther and John Cena have their guards down. Thus, Seth Rollins could be purposely delaying the release of information regarding his injury to maintain his element of surprise. Therefore, while the champs would be fighting with their titles on the line at WWE SummerSlam, Rollins could storm in with his MITB briefcase and cash in to win his sixth world title. The Visionary has already marked Gunther and asked him to be careful. Additionally, he could also interfere in his match and try to steal the World Heavyweight Championship to sabotage yet another world title match featuring CM Punk.On the other hand, John Cena is the ideological enemy of Seth Rollins, as he seeks to ruin pro wrestling, whereas Mr. MITB aims to save it. It would be interesting to see if the former two-time Universal Champion will cash in his contract at SummerSlam.