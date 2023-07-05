Seth Rollins did something special on RAW this week: What the WWE cameras missed

Seth Rollins was a part of the opening segment of the July 3, 2023, edition of WWE RAW in Baltimore. He was confronted by his long-time rival Cody Rhodes before Brock Lesnar returned and engaged in a brawl with The American Nightmare. After their interaction, The Visionary was interrupted by The Judgment Day.

The WWE Universe is well aware of Seth Rollins' skills as an entertainer. From the moment he sets foot in the arena, he's focused on delivering an outstanding performance. At Baltimore, he proved his ability to modify his acts based on the environment.

During his entrance on RAW, The Visionary performed the iconic Ray Lewis dance. It was an incredible way to pay homage to the former Baltimore Ravens athlete, as the fans in attendance loved Rollins' gesture. You can view a clip from his entrance in the tweet below:

Ray Lewis was a middle linebacker and played for the Baltimore Ravens throughout his 17-year football career. He has an impressive number of 2,059 tackles to his name. Moreover, the veteran led the NFL tackles board in three seasons. Lewis retired from the sport following the 2012 season.

Seth Rollins almost lost the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins accepted to fight Dominik Mysterio with the World Heavyweight Championship on the line. The Visionary was seemingly aware that Mysterio challenging him was a clever way of enabling Damian Priest to cash in his Money in the Bank contract. However, he still accepted the challenge.

The match ended when Damian Priest interfered. The Archer of Infamy laid waste to The Visionary, and Dominik Mysterio urged Priest to cash in. Priest was eventually interrupted by his stablemate, Finn Balor, costing him the chance to secure the coveted title. Priest's potential cash-in could have led to Rollins losing his gold as he was exhausted following his bout with the former tag team champion.

Damian Priest confronted Finn Balor about the last-second interference, and Rollins used this distraction to escape the ring with the World Heavyweight Championship.

