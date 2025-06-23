Seth Rollins' stable to add new member, Sami Zayn to snap? - 4 finishes for Bron Breakker vs. Penta on WWE RAW

WWE Monday Night RAW is just hours away, and several major matches and segments have already been confirmed for the show. Seth Rollins and Bill Goldberg have both been announced to appear in some fashion.

As for matches, multiple bouts have been confirmed. Roxanne Perez will take on Jade Cargill in the semifinal of the Queen of the Ring Tournament, and Jey Uso will battle Cody Rhodes in another semifinal in the King of the Ring Tournament.

Another bout announced for RAW is Bron Breakker vs. Penta. The lucador has had issues with Breakker off and on for months now, but they have intensified lately. In fact, Penta now has issues with Bron's entire stable.

Trending

What will happen when the dog of Seth Rollins' new faction takes on the most exciting luchador on the planet? This article will look at a handful of possible finishes for their bout, which includes a top name being destroyed and a new member joining Bron in Seth's stable.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

Below are four finishes for Bron Breakker vs. Penta on WWE RAW:

#4. Bron Breakker could destroy Penta on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

Bron Breakker is an absolute beast. Nobody on the roster can match his intensity, speed, power, and explosiveness. Frankly, the WWE star can do anything. Dives, power moves, and everything in between.

Breakker has been quite successful. He's a two-time Intercontinental Champion on the main roster. He is also a former NXT Champion and NXT Tag Team Champion. Most of his wins in WWE have been picked up via the Spear.

That Spear could come in handy on Monday Night RAW. Breakker could nail Penta with one early on out of nowhere. He could then hit a few more for good measure before shockingly pinning Penta in a matter of minutes. The luchador being destroyed would be hard to watch, but Breakker could do it.

#3. Penta could defeat Breakker with the Mexican Destroyer on the red brand

Expand Tweet

It would be silly for any WWE fan to discount Penta despite how dominant Breakker is. The veteran luchador is one of the most well-established and talented masked performers in the industry today.

For years, Penta honed his craft outside of WWE. This includes winning championships or having high-profile bouts in TNA Wrestling, AAA, Lucha Underground, and even All Elite Wrestling. He has also been successful in World Wrestling Entertainment, although the wins haven't yet translated to gold.

Penta has numerous finishing moves, but the most devastating is the Mexican Destroyer. If he hits that on an opponent, it is almost always game over. The Lucha Brothers star could bust that out tonight and drop the youngster on his head and neck. If he does, he will pick up a big win.

#2. Sami Zayn could cost Bron Breakker the win out of frustration over recent events

Sami Zayn is having a tough time in WWE right now. The Underdog From The Underground has been determined to become World Champion for the first time in his career, but he constantly falls short. He couldn't win the Royal Rumble, he couldn't win King of the Ring, and he just can't seem to get to the promised land, and Karrion Kross routinely mocks him for this.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion has also been dealing with Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman. While he has fought them valiantly, unfortunately, Sami has also been destroyed by them routinely.

In an effort to get revenge and blow off steam due to recent frustrations, Sami could cost Brreakker the win on RAW tonight. For example, he could sneak into the ring while the referee is distracted and nail a Helluva Kick. A recovering Penta could then hit a Mexican Destroyer on Breakker for the win. Who could blame Zayn for snapping with all of his recent issues?

#1. Ethan Page could officially move to the main roster and help Bron Breakker win

Expand Tweet

Seth Rollins' WWE stable is already dominant. The Visionary is Mr. Money in the Bank, which means he wields a lot of power. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are also active performers in the group, while Paul Heyman is their Wiseman.

Ethan Page is the reigning NXT North American Champion. He is a veteran of pro wrestling, even prior to joining World Wrestling Entertainment last year, but his growth since debuting in the black and silver brand has been incredibly impressive. Now, he could join the main roster.

In what would be an epic and shocking moment, Page could show up and shockingly cost Penta the win. If he causes a distraction, Bron could Spear the masked star. From there, Rollins, Breakker, Reed, and Heyman could hug Page and reveal he is part of the stable.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ken Ken is an American writer and host who started with Sportskeeda in May of 2022.



He has several years of writing experience on other platforms prior to joining Sportskeeda where he covered pro wrestling news. On Sportskeeda, Ken does a variety of projects but is primarily tasked with listicles, trends & features, and live coverage of WWE events.



He has interviewed pro wrestling personalities on his Armbars & Sidebars project. He's spoken to both wrestlers and personalities who have been seen in World Wrestling Entertainment, Ring of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and beyond.



Ken has been a fan of professional wrestling for as far back as he can remember, long before covering the industry became his profession. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!