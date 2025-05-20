Seth Rollins has subtly confirmed top WWE star will not join his faction anytime soon

Seth Rollins' villainous faction is taking charge on WWE RAW. During the latest edition of the red brand, The Visionary confronted Logan Paul backstage before his upcoming showdown against Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event. In this conversation, Rollins subtly confirmed that The Maverick will not be joining his faction anytime soon.

For those unaware, there was speculation about Logan Paul possibly becoming the fourth member of Rollins' faction. Fans started this speculation after the YouTuber was included in Seth and Jey's ongoing feud. Meanwhile, when The Visionary confronted Logan Paul backstage, the Architect stated that the former US Champion has a big match coming up against The YEET Master.

Furthermore, Seth insisted that the World Heavyweight Champion will clash with Bron Breakker on the red brand. This means that the Samoan star will not be at 100% leading up to SNME. So, if The Maverick emerges as the victor and dethrones Jey Uso at the special event, he knows to whom he should be thankful to.

Additionally, Rollins affirmed that he would love to rejuvenate his rivalry with Logan Paul after his potential title victory. The former Royal Rumble winner mentioned how Logan and Seth faced off at WrestleMania 39, but this time, the Championship could be on the line.

This affirms that Seth Rollins has a clear intention to get the World Heavyweight Championship and seems to have no interest in including the YouTuber as a member of his group. This subtly indicates that, at present, there is no chance of Seth adding a fourth member to the faction anytime soon, especially Logan Paul.

Paul Heyman confirms Seth Rollins' WWE future

Paul Heyman made his appearance on RAW tonight, where he confirmed Seth Rollins' future plans. The Wiseman confronted The YEET Master and disclosed that, regardless of the upcoming matches, the long-term plan for the World Heavyweight Champion involves Seth Rollins.

"Whether it's you or Logan Paul or Gunther, you're all short-term. The long-term plan for the World Heavyweight Championship, FACT, is Seth Freakin' Rollins," The Visionary said

The upcoming premium live event of WWE is Money in the Bank 2025. Currently, Rollins' plans for the show have not been confirmed, but including Rollins in the MITB ladder match could be a great decision to unfold.

On the post-RAW after Money in the Bank, Gunther is set to clash with the World Champion, whether it is Logan Paul or Jey Uso. Therefore, if WWE intends to give the Architect a World title shot, it could take place during the second half of this year.

Overall, the coming months will be interesting to witness and see how WWE will book Seth Rollins in the World Championship feud ahead. A rivalry between Jey and Rollins could be an excellent match-up for both stars.

