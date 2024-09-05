Seth Rollins to suddenly return and "injure" 330-pound star on WWE RAW? Exploring the chances

Seth Rollins hasn't been seen on TV since August 5, and fans eagerly anticipate his WWE RAW return. The Visionary will most certainly have revenge on his mind when he gets himself back in a healthy condition, which could be as early as next Monday.

Bronson Reed destroyed Rollins early last month with a shocking attack, hitting six Tsunamis on the five-time world champion. He was coughing up blood and taken to an ambulance the last time the WWE Universe saw him. He'll have Reed in his sights when he returns and be hellbent on making him pay for his actions.

The Australian heavyweight was absent from WWE RAW last week after testing positive for COVID-19. He was also removed from an Intercontinental Championship No.1 Contenders tournament match.

Reed could return on Monday if he's cleared and will be looking to continue his path of destruction. As of late, he's injured Rollins, R-Truth, and Braun Strowman; the latter replaced him in the aforementioned tournament match.

The former NXT North American Champion will likely be targeting Strowman because of this. He may take down The Monster of all Monsters, only for Rollins to make a surprise return and put him on the injured list.

Seth Rollins and Reed will likely square off soon once the former Shield member is back. He is legitimately nursing a slight injury, and there's no timeframe for his return. It could be in time for Bad Blood (October 5), and a match with a stipulation is possible.

Seth Rollins will likely put CM Punk feud on hold once he returns to WWE RAW

Bronson Reed attacked Seth Rollins shortly after The Architect had been ready to throw fists with CM Punk. He was enraged with The Best in the World after being hit with a GTS at SummerSlam.

Rollins was the special guest referee for Punk's match against Drew McIntyre at The Biggest Party of the Summer. He called it down the middle but riled Chicago's own up by putting his arch-rival's bracelet on.

The pair have been at loggerheads ever since Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series last November. They have exchanged words several times and are expected to enter a one-on-one feud soon.

That will have to wait for now, however, as Punk is still scrapping with McIntyre, who broke the bracelet with his wife and dog's names on it on WWE RAW this week. They appear to be headed for a decider in their feud at Bad Blood next month.

