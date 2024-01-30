Seth Rollins' title run to be in serious jeopardy due to Roman Reigns' actions? Analyzing the chances

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins was part of an excellent segment with Cody Rhodes on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. It was obvious that when Cody won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, fans knew the main event of WrestleMania 40 would be Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, The Visionary laid out some points that might make The American Nightmare reconsider his options.

During their promo segment, The Visionary told Rhodes that the only title that matters in WWE is the World Heavyweight Championship, and Cody should challenge Rollins for it. He belittled Roman Reigns’ gold and put himself on a pedestal. Of course, these shots at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship may not go down well with The Tribal Chief.

Coming to Cody Rhodes challenging Rollins at WrestleMania 40, WWE may have The Visionary defending the World Heavyweight Championship at Elimination Chamber 2024 itself. However, it does not have to be against Cody Rhodes, but it does give The American Nightmare a better picture of which champion he should challenge at The Show of Shows this year. At the Elimination Chamber 2024, Reigns can show his true power by having Solo Sikoa interfere in Rollins’ match.

There is more than one implication of the interference. First, The Visionary loses his title. Second, The Tribal Chief vindicates himself against Rollins’ words. Third, Cody Rhodes sets his eyes on Roman Reigns. Finally, Rollins gets his revenge at WrestleMania 40 by ensuring that The Bloodline does not interfere in the match, letting Rhodes finish the story.

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins shared his harsh opinion about CM Punk

Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, Seth Rollins has continued to display his dismay for the former. In fact, the duo has cut edgy promos to showcase the heat between them.

While speaking to UFC legend Daniel Cormier, The Visionary referred to the Second City Saint as a “selfish j**k." He said:

"In the last few years, we're starting to skyrocket. You look at the Netflix deal. Huge news. Huge news for our industry, for the entertainment industry, for live sports in general. It's going to be a massive shift. I feel like I've been a big part of that. One thing I don't want is somebody like that, who has caused problems and been a selfish j**k everywhere he's gone, I don't want him to come in here and ruin what we've done and what we've built."

Initially, The Visionary was mostly speculated to face CM Punk at WrestleMania 40. However, Punk revealed that he injured his right tricep during the 2024 Men’s Royal Rumble Match and will not be a part of The Show of Shows this year.

