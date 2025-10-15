  • home icon
  Seth Rollins to vacate title & announce retirement on upcoming episode of WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Seth Rollins to vacate title & announce retirement on upcoming episode of WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

By Nayan Kumawat
Published Oct 15, 2025 12:46 GMT
Seth Rollins is WWE Heavyweight Champion! (Pic Credit: WWE.Com)
Seth Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion (Picture credit: wwe.com)

Seth Rollins had a heartbreaking outing on the latest edition of WWE RAW after Crown Jewel 2025. The closing moments of the show saw Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed betray Rollins. Breakker hit The Visionary with a Spear, and Reed followed it with a brutal Tsunami. Moreover, Paul Heyman, who initially seemed confused, raised the hands of The Brons, confirming their alliance.

Following the shocking betrayal, Seth Rollins could appear on RAW and turn babyface. He could deliver an emotional promo and vacate the World Heavyweight Championship. A dejected Visionary could then announce his retirement as part of his storyline with The Vision. This angle could be influenced by a real-life situation.

The Stamford-based promotion might prefer not to follow the traditional route of Rollins vacating the title. After turning babyface, The Visionary could walk away in disappointment, putting more heat on The Brons. This could allow him to recover from his real-life injury, which he reportedly sustained at Crown Jewel. Meanwhile, the potential angle could lay the foundation for his comeback as a top face.

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

In the past, many top WWE stars, including AJ Styles and Mark Henry, have retired as part of storylines before returning to in-ring action. Rollins could do the same on RAW to deliver a surprising segment and intensify his feud with The Brons. Such an angle could help The Visionary gain sympathy and love from fans if he becomes a babyface.

That said, the angle proposed above is speculative, and fans will have to wait and see how the storyline plays out.

Former WWE employee talks about Seth Rollins being kicked out of The Vision

On Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, former WWE head writer Vince Russo opened up about Rollins being betrayed by The Vision. While many believed The Visionary was kicked out of the group because he was injured, Russo had a different reason in mind.

"So, now Seth Rollins is going to go from heel to babyface, but his wife is still a heel. Chris [Featherstone], I would not be surprised, too, with this heel turn. I'll be honest with you, bro. I would not be surprised if they were getting some heat from, you know, ESPN, Netflix, and their partner is like, 'Guys, these freaking numbers, you've got to do something.' That would not surprise me at all," Russo said.

Regardless of the reason behind the angle, it has surely changed the trajectory of RAW's men's division. Only time will tell what plans the WWE creative team has in store for the stars involved in the coming weeks.

