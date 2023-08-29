Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes: Whose theme is better to sing along to? WWE reveals its answer!

Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes are two of the top names on the WWE RAW roster. Both men have worked extremely hard to make themselves relevant with the crowd and ensure that they’re producing entertaining segments for the WWE Universe.

However, being a top superstar isn’t only about matches and segments. Elements such as in-ring gear, entrance music, and overall charisma play an important role in popularity levels. Keeping this in mind, both Rollins and Cody Rhodes’ entrance themes have become rather well-liked by the WWE Universe.

Regardless of how close the competition is in WWE, there’s always a winner. As per WWE’s compilation of top 10 entrance music for fans to sing along to, Seth Rollins’ "Visionary" triumphs over Cody Rhodes’ "Kingdom." While fans sing along to both entrance songs, they’ve enjoyed singing along to The Visionary’s music more, but by a small margin!

The popularity of The Visionary's theme can be measured during his segments and matches. Even after WWE stops the music, the fans continue to sing along while Rollins embraces them with open arms.

Seth Rollins has opened up about fans singing along

Seth Rollins is well aware of how much his fans enjoy singing along to his theme song. In fact, this popularity has been used in various segments and matches to rattle his rivals.

During an interview on Out of Character, The Visionary opened up about how he feels as the WWE Universe sings along to his entrance theme.

"Yeah, it's not even adrenaline, it's almost the opposite. It's like a soothing experience because the song has this haunting quality to it. So when they're singing the song in the darkness, I peek through my eyelids to see if the flashlights are on. I get the flashlights, it's very ambient. It almost takes me out of the element, almost out of the big fight feel in a way. I know it adds to it for them, like the live experience, it amps it up for them. For me, I just get so relaxed, I'm just trying to breathe. My shoulders are on fire if I'm holding the post for a while. So I'm just trying to get some oxygen in, get some feel in my shoulders so that I can hold the arms out longers. Yeah, it's really like a calming moment."

Seth Rollins has been using his current theme song, "Visionary," since WrestleMania 37. His previous song, "The Second Coming," had the words "burn it down" added in 2017, which recurred in his current theme. It so happens that Vince McMahon wasn’t a big fan of the pause in the original theme song and insisted on making the change. It definitely worked out for the better!

