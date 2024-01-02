Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre at WWE RAW Day 1: Will CM Punk be involved? Likelihood explored

On RAW Day 1 2024, Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event. Naturally, fans are looking forward to this match since both men share history, and this is McIntyre's second attempt at winning gold against The Visionary.

While there is plenty of excitement about the duo sharing the ring, a question has also been going around. Many in the WWE Universe wonder if CM Punk will interfere in the match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. After all, Punk has shared the ring with both men and teased a potential feud against Rollins.

The answer to such a question would be no. While a CM Punk interference would be great to watch, the possibility of it happening is very bleak as The Best in the World is not advertised for RAW Day 1. Hence, the match between Rollins and McIntyre might not witness any interruption from the 43-year-old.

However, given WWE is known to surprise their fans, one simply does not know what the promotion has in store. Hence, whether CM Punk interferes in the match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre or not, the contest will still be very entertaining. It will be interesting to see who walks out as the winner.

Drew McIntyre commented on CM Punk's performance against Dominik Mysterio

CM Punk faced Dominik Mysterio in a singles match during a live show at Madison Square Garden on December 26, 2023. This was Punk's first match in the Stamford-based promotion since his return. While many expected to see some ring rust, the 43-year-old performed well overall.

His match against The Judgment Day member earned him appreciation from fans and colleagues. One such colleague who appreciated Punk was Drew McIntyre. After the live show, WWE shared a video on X in which McIntyre spoke about The Straight Edge Star's performance.

"Drew McIntyre's first-ever main event at The Garden. [CM] Punk's first match in 10 years, and to be honest, you know he looked pretty good. I was watching through the curtain [to see] if fans were excited to see him. He looked pretty good in the ring against Dominik [Mysterio], who's no slouch, but we'll see how Punk does against a [Drew] McIntyre or a [Seth] Rollins [...] But yeah, [it] looks like he hasn't missed a step, to be honest," said McIntyre. [From 00:13 to 00:38]

A feud between CM Punk and McIntyre seems unlikely right now due to the former's rivalry with Seth Rollins. However, at some point, it will be interesting to see the two superstars share the ring.

