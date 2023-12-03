Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso on WWE RAW to set up 2 major matches for Royal Rumble 2024? Analyzing the clues

On the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins and Jey Uso are scheduled to face each other for the World Heavyweight Championship. This match is a massive opportunity for Jey, who was unable to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship when he faced Roman Reigns earlier this year at SummerSlam.

While the contest between the duo is expected to be a good one, it could also help in setting up major matches for Royal Rumble 2024. On next week's RAW, WWE could book an angle that could see CM Punk make an impromptu appearance to distract Rollins during his match against Jey.

At the same time, the promotion could also book an appearance by Drew McIntyre, who could cost Jey his title opportunity. If WWE books these appearances, they could instantly have two rivalries between CM Punk - Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso - Drew McIntyre heading into Royal Rumble 2024.

While the angles are speculative, it could be a great way of starting these rivalries. For weeks now, WWE has teased a feud between the above mentioned superstars. Hence, it will be good to see the story finally begin. Both mentioned feuds in this potential angle have the capability of being some of the best rivalries in WWE.

WWE veteran claims he is not a fan of Seth Rollins

Over the last few years, Seth Rollins has grown from strength to strength in WWE. While Rollins was a major prospect on NXT, he lived up to his potential by winning multiple titles and becoming a part of memorable feuds after his entry to the main roster. These achievements of the World Heavyweight Champion have earned him many fans.

However, one man who is not a fan of Rollins, is former WWE writer, Vince Russo. During a recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo criticized Rollins for not selling. The former WWE writer said:

"Bro, listen, you're asking the wrong guy. I'm not a fan of the guy. I'm sorry, I'm just not a fan of the guy. That's the thing Kevin even mentioned when he made the comment about Seth being a great worker. Bro, the guy doesn't sell. I don't know how you're a great worker, Savage sold. I don't know how you're a great worker when selling isn't part of your repertoire." [9:25 - 9:56]

While Russo was bold with his opinion, several members of the WWE Universe might not agree with him. Since becoming the World Heavyweight Champion, Seth Rollins has been a major face on Monday Night RAW. It will be interesting to see how he is booked in the coming weeks on the red brand.