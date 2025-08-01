Seth Rollins’ WWE return may have been leaked

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has been injured since Saturday Night’s Main Event XL. This has unfortunately paused his push as the 2025 Mr. Money in the Bank. While Paul Heyman has said that The Visionary still has 11 months to cash in his MITB contract, The Architect will miss out on opportunities that emerge while he is away. Interestingly, there is a chance that the former two-time Universal Champion will return soon. In fact, the final match card of SummerSlam may have leaked the news of his comeback.CM Punk versus Gunther is headlining the first night of SummerSlam 2025There was a lot of speculation regarding the main event of Night One of The Biggest Party of the Summer. The potential headliners were Roman Reigns and Jey Uso versus Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, along with CM Punk versus Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.Now, it has been confirmed that The Ring General will defend his title against The Second City Saint in the main event of the PLE. Interestingly, this arrangement might have been made to give Seth Rollins the main event spotlight when he cashes in his Money in the Bank contract.Notably, his alliance members will face Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in an earlier match. If he doesn’t come out to help Reed and Breakker, it could cause Punk and Gunther to lower their guard during their title match. The Visionary can then easily take advantage of this, run down the ramp, and cash in his MITB contract to win the World Heavyweight Championship.This element of surprise was also employed by Naomi, who cashed in on IYO SKY during her Women’s World Championship match against Rhea Ripley at Evolution. However, while The Glow’s intentions were veiled behind her feud with Jade Cargill, The Visionary is hiding behind his injury.Seth Rollins’ injury could be scriptedAfter Seth Rollins got injured, LA Knight landed a BFT on him at SNME to win the match. This wasn’t how things were supposed to go that night, and a PWInsider report confirmed that The Architect was the planned winner of the fight. This made a strong case for the legitimacy of the knee injury suffered by the two-time Mr. Money in the Bank.However, it is noteworthy that so far, there has been no update regarding the extent of Seth Rollins’ injury or his recovery period. Such information is usually made public by WWE within days, as seen in the cases of Liv Morgan, Charlotte Flair, Asuka, and several other top stars.Since these details haven’t been disclosed by the company, there is a chance that The Visionary has recovered, but the continuation of his injured state is scripted. Recently, Dominik Mysterio also tried to fake an injury long after his ribs had recovered.When there was no escape for him, he launched a sneak attack on AJ Styles and accepted his challenge for the Intercontinental Championship at SummerSlam. Thus, Seth Rollins could also be employing the same tactic and waiting for the right moment to strike.Seth Rollins has already inserted himself in the Gunther versus CM Punk matchThe June 30, 2025, episode of RAW saw Seth Rollins interrupting an in-ring promo by Gunther. Escorted by Paul Heyman, Mr. Money in the Bank congratulated The Ring General for defeating Jey Uso and reclaiming the World Heavyweight Championship. In response, the Austrian mocked The Architect for his failed cash-in attempt at Night of Champions.Gunther even called Mr. MITB’s trip to Saudi Arabia a waste of time. Seth Rollins noted that his trip wasn’t a complete failure since he had cost CM Punk his title match against John Cena. Seth Rollins claimed that while he can cash in anytime, preventing The Straight Edge Superstar from winning a world title was more important to him.Just two weeks later, Punk won a gauntlet match to earn the number one contender spot for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam. Thus, The Visionary will most likely aim to sabotage his arch-nemesis’s title shot once again.Owing to this, Seth Rollins could return at SummerSlam. If everything goes his way, he can cash in and become the World Heavyweight Champion once again. It would be interesting to see what happens at The Biggest Party of the Summer.