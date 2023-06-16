Several former champions to return as a faction - 4 things Carlito can do after allegedly re-signing with WWE

Could former United States Champion Carlito, also known as Carlito Carribean Cool, return to WWE soon? That is a rumor floated out by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Carlito first joined WWE in 2003, where he worked in the company's developmental territory at the time, Ohio Valley Wrestling. He then joined the main roster in 2004. He initially debuted on SmackDown but went on to compete on both brands at various points.

While he won several belts during his time with the company, Carlito was eventually released by the company in 2010. He has since made a few sporadic appearances since 2021 but could potentially be back with the biggest wrestling promotion in the world moving forward.

If the former champion truly is back with the wrestling juggernaut, what might he do? There are three brands he could land on and a few high-profile ways he could officially return. This article will look at what he may do if he's truly back in action.

#4. Carlito could return as part of the Latino World Order

The most obvious direction for Carlito, if he is indeed returning to WWE, is for him to be aligned with who he was last seen with. Of course, this means Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro.

Carlito officially joined the LWO alongside Savio Vega at WWE Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. During a bout pitting Bad Bunny against Damian Priest, Judgment Day attempted to interfere, which in turn led to Carlito saving Bunny.

The Latino World Order is currently a major part of Friday Night SmackDown, the very brand that Carlito debuted on upon defeating John Cena for the United States Championship. Could he return to his roots alongside people already established as his friends?

#3. He could show up as part of WWE NXT

WWE NXT is getting a facelift as of late. Stars from RAW and free agents have appeared on the white & gold brand, such as Baron Corbin, Mustafa Ali, Dana Brooke, Humberto Carrillo, and Angel Garza. Even Seth Rollins is set to make a one-off appearance next Tuesday.

Most of these moves are seen as dually beneficial. On one hand, it helps the wrestlers freshen themselves up, especially for those who are rarely on TV in any meaningful way. It also helps bring some star power and name value to WWE NXT.

Given the speculation surrounding NXT possibly becoming fully set up as a brand moving forward, Carlito could be a great get. He'd add immediate star power to the show and help the younger wrestlers further develop.

The move could be a game changer for the white & gold brand. Could the former United States Champion fight Bron Breakker or Carmelo Hayes?

#2. Carlito could accept Seth Rollins' open challenge on RAW

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is on top of the world in WWE. Aside from Roman Reigns, who is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Seth is the top male champion in all of pro wrestling, with the coveted World Heavyweight Championship in his arms.

Since the title premiered, The Visionary has already defeated AJ Styles and Damian Priest to make the belt more valuable. He's set to have title defenses against Bron Breakker and Finn Balor in the future, but he's not content. He's holding an open challenge on next week's edition of WWE RAW with the title on the line.

If Carlito really has re-signed with the company, returning as the challenger for Seth's belt could be the perfect way to re-introduce him. The two would likely have a banger match, and even if he lost, he'd be a credible top guy almost immediately just by hanging in there with The Visionary.

#1. He could return alongside Primo and Epico and lead a stable

Carlito is far from the only Colon with ties to WWE. His father, Carlos Colon, is a Hall of Famer. His brother Primo and his cousin Epico also have their own storied histories in the company.

Much like Carlito, Primo, and Epico are former tag team champions in the company. They were sometimes known as The Colons, Los Matadors, The Shining Stars, or just as Primo & Epico, but they found a decent amount of success in the company, even if less than Carlito.

If the former Intercontinental Champion really is back with the company, his brother and cousin could come with him. The trio could attempt to fight other teams in the company, such as Imperium, The Brawling Brutes, Judgment Day, The O.C., and The Bloodline. There's a lot of potential in a return for The Colon family.

