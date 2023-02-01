"Sexy" - When Ronda Rousey confessed her crush on Roman Reigns' former WWE rival

Before becoming a superstar herself, Ronda Rousey was a die-hard WWE fan. One of her favorite wrestlers was former world champion CM Punk. On January 6, 2014, The Baddest Woman on the Planet took to Twitter to confess her attraction to The Best in the World, dubbing him "sexy." That same night, Punk lost to Roman Reigns on Monday Night RAW.

Rousey then hinted in another tweet that she might have jinxed the former World Heavyweight Champion.

"@CMPunk dammit! the second I said you were sexy you lost... Maybe I should cut that out... #SpeedosAndHoodiesAllDay #OldSchoolRaw," she wrote.

Although a few WWE Superstars commented on Rousey's tweet at the time, including Paul Heyman and Roddy Pipper, Punk never replied. In June of that same year, The Best in the World tied the knot with former Divas Champion AJ Lee. Meanwhile, Rousey married former UFC star Travis Browne in 2017.

Ronda Rousey is currently active on WWE SmackDown

In 2014, CM Punk left the Stamford-based company. About four years later, Ronda Rousey officially joined the company. She spent nearly a year as an active competitor, during which she won the RAW Women's Championship, before going on hiatus after losing the title to Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania in 2019.

After about three years of absence, Rousey returned to the Stamford-based company in January 2022 to win the Women's Royal Rumble match. She has since been an active competitor on SmackDown. Over the past year, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has held the SmackDown Women's Championship twice. However, she recently lost the title to Charlotte Flair.

