Shawn Michaels must get a former WWE Champion to NXT for the first time in 10 years

Shawn Michaels has been working endlessly to make WWE NXT into one of the most must-see television shows in the company, which has paid off. The Tuesday show is shaping not just up-and-coming superstars but has also helped main roster stars find their footing again. Interestingly, the latter group could be joined by Sheamus.

Sheamus recently returned to WWE television after several months of absence due to an injury. The Celtic Warrior locked horns with Gunther on RAW recently in what turned out to be an amazing encounter. While the Irish star is still one of the top stars on the roster, he and Shawn Michaels would greatly benefit if the former champion returned to NXT.

Can bring more viewers to NXT

Main roster stars visiting NXT occasionally is a normal occurrence nowadays. However, another common theme in recent times has been major stars performing both on the developmental brand and on the main roster.

An example is Becky Lynch, who made her way to the Tuesday show in September 2023 and defeated Tiffany Stratton to become the NXT Women's Champion. She also feuded with Lyra Valkyria during her stint.

Not only did The Man guide the younger stars, but her appearances on the brand saw a viewership boost. With this in mind, the Stamford-based promotion could do the same with Sheamus.

Sheamus can have a character change while in NXT

As of this writing, Sheamus doesn't have a feud in WWE or a solid character. While he could figure his persona out in the coming weeks, the former World Champion can do the dame under Shawn Michaels' care instead.

The Celtic Warrior could test his new character on NXT before unleashing it on RAW in front of a wider audience.

Sheamus would make for an interesting WWE NXT Champion

As mentioned above, The Celtic Warrior is a former WWE World Champion. A lot has changed since he held that gold. His persona is well-liked by fans worldwide.

With this in mind, it would be interesting to see how Sheamus will represent NXT Gold, whether on the brand or if he pulls double duty on the main roster. The developmental brand's roster is stacked, and the Irish star can elevate them by working incredible matches for the brand's premiere title.

