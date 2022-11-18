"She does NOT deserve that title" - 5 times the wrestling world revolted against Mandy Rose

Mandy Rose has proven to be one of the most successful NXT Women's Champions of all time. She has been the reigning champion for over a year now, with seemingly no signs of her title run ending.

Before returning to NXT, Mandy had mixed success on RAW and SmackDown. God's Greatest Creation never won a title on the main roster, but she had a handful of major storylines and was often a regular on television. Still, her career has taken a 180 since moving back to NXT, where she's become a dominant top star.

While some have doubted her ability, she's turned the doubters into believers. Still, not everybody is entirely sold on the once-Golden Goddess. There are still many on social media who vehemently oppose Rose's push in WWE.

Below are five times the wrestling world revolted against Mandy Rose.

#5. One fan compared her to Sable and Eva Marie

Mandy Rose didn't have a wrestling background before joining WWE. Because of her unique look, she received attention from some far more quickly than others. While that can be beneficial, some fans resent wrestlers who may get by quicker than usual because of their appearance.

One fan, in particular, compared her to Sable and Eva Marie, two female superstars who also received a lot of hate from fans online. Criticism for both typically stems from their ability in relation to their pushes. You can see the comparison to Mandy in the tweet below:

AJ's University of Nerds and Geeks!❤️⭐️️🌈🌻 @AjBlueBayBelt She acts like Sable and Eva Marie. Can’t take criticism and has a nasty attitude. Mandy Rose stinks as NXT Women’s Champion. She acts like Sable and Eva Marie. Can’t take criticism and has a nasty attitude. Mandy Rose stinks as NXT Women’s Champion.

Eva never held a title in WWE, and Sable only did during a dramatically different period when women's wrestling wasn't treated with much respect. Still, Mandy Rose is clearly a quality in-ring talent, whether she's worthy of such a strong push or not.

#4. Some have grown tired of Mandy always cheating to win, including at Heatwave 2022

Zoey Stark battled Mandy.

One criticism often levied against her is how she often retains her title. An example of Mandy Rose cheating to win is at NXT Heatwave 2022. The special edition of the show saw Rose defend the NXT Women's Championship against Zoey Stark.

Stark had just returned following a leg injury, and Mandy took advantage of the situation. God's Greatest Creation took Zoey's knee brace and used it against her, smashing her in the head with it. One Twitter user objected to her behavior, which you can see in the tweet below.

Dan Walker @Dan332 @WWE @WWE _MandyRose Mandy Rose is A CHEATER she does NOT deserve that title everyone saw her use the legbrace to save her title this is not over with her & Zoey @WWE @WWE_MandyRose Mandy Rose is A CHEATER she does NOT deserve that title everyone saw her use the legbrace to save her title this is not over with her & Zoey

Mandy Rose plays the villainous role well, so in theory, she's looking to get a reaction like this from the WWE Universe. It may be a compliment to Mandy that some fans so vehemently oppose her being the champion.

#3. Fans were furious that Mandy defeated Meiko Satomura

The legendary Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport battled Rose

Perhaps Mandy Rose's biggest challenge came at NXT Worlds Collide 2022 earlier this year. The event was a sendoff of sorts for the NXT UK brand and featured multiple titles being unified. One such title was the NXT UK Women's Championship.

God's Greatest Creation took on reigning NXT UK Champion Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport in a triple-threat match where the winner would be the undisputed NXT Women's Champion.

Despite the incredible competition, Mandy Rose walked away as the winner of the bout, which many fans found insulting. One fan said the following:

The Daredevil Agenda KEEPS WINNING @Marvelous_Jedi_ We live in a society where Mandy Rose beat Meiko Satomura and Bea Priestly for the #WWENXT Women’s title. In what was once the best women’s division in what was once the best brand in all of wrestling. #NXTWorldsCollide We live in a society where Mandy Rose beat Meiko Satomura and Bea Priestly for the #WWENXT Women’s title. In what was once the best women’s division in what was once the best brand in all of wrestling. #NXTWorldsCollide https://t.co/4wJ7kXu80N

Meiko Satomura is an icon in the industry, and Blair Davenport is one of the best wrestlers in the world. Despite their efforts, Mandy defeated them both. Many fans weren't pleased with the outcome and used it as a chance to dunk on Rose and the NXT brand.

#2. Some fans believe Mandy Rose ripped off Nikki Bella

Mandy Rose set the internet ablaze during the latest episode of NXT television. Many fans were furious that she retained her title again after holding the gold for over a year. While that was the complaint of many, there was another issue some fans had with God's Greatest Creation that night.

The NXT Women's Champion came to the ring wearing a red outfit, sporting a cap backward. Fans immediately noticed the similarities between Mandy Rose and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

Joshua Gresham on Twitter even accused Mandy of copying Nikki's "whole flow," which you can see below.

Joshua Gresham aka “Gresh” @JoshGreshamORG nikki bella somewhere sick seeing mandy rose copy her whole flow with that fit nikki bella somewhere sick seeing mandy rose copy her whole flow with that fit

While the outfit looked similar to Nikki's, it remains unclear if Mandy paid homage to the former Divas Champion or if she was ripping the style off completely. Regardless, their personas are different enough that even a similar outfit shouldn't confuse anybody.

#1. One Twitter user believes her entire reign has been a waste

Toxic Attraction

As mentioned previously, one issue many fans have had with Mandy Rose is her title reign lasting for so long while also featuring an almost endless array of cheating. While many were frustrated with Mandy breaking the rules, there's a more specific gripe many have.

Simply put, there's almost always interference in The Golden Goddess' championship bouts. Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, her Toxic Attraction stablemates, almost always interfere on Mandy's behalf. If they don't, somebody else typically will.

Danny on Twitter was so frustrated with the interference that they called her entire title reign a waste, which can be seen below.

Danny @Serena_Silver_ @WWE NXT @WWE @WWE _MandyRose I wanted to see many prove herself once, she is the worst nxt womens champion by a landslide and it’s a complete waste of a 400 day title reign is every single match ends in an interference @WWENXT @WWE @WWE_MandyRose I wanted to see many prove herself once, she is the worst nxt womens champion by a landslide and it’s a complete waste of a 400 day title reign is every single match ends in an interference

A champion constantly winning by interference becomes challenging to balance. On the one hand, it can generate heel heat, keep babyfaces strong, and tell better stories.

However, if interference is done too frequently, the bout becomes predictable, and fans may lose interest. Whether Mandy's title reign has reached the point of being too predictable or not is subjective, but some fans are tired of it.

